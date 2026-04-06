Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced its newly elected Executive Committee for the year, with Rishi Chawla assuming charge as Chairman of the Chapter.

He will be supported by Amit Khaitan as Vice Chairman, along with Aashna Mulgaonkar as Secretary and Sanjay Gagarani as Treasurer.

The Executive Committee further comprises Vijaya Mohan, Dixit Jain, Mahendra Khiani, Ugamoorthy T, and Manish Saraf, who will collectively work towards strengthening the Chapter’s initiatives and member engagement during the year.

The ICAI Dubai Chapter, established in 1982, is the largest, most active, and award-winning among the 54 overseas chapters of ICAI. It has witnessed phenomenal growth in recent years and currently has over 3,200 members in Dubai, with a wider reach to more than 6,000 professionals in the region, representing over 1,550 multinational and other companies.

The Dubai Chapter operates under its parent body, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which has a strong global presence across 85 cities in 47 countries, reinforcing its international outreach and professional network.

Speaking on the occasion, Rishi Chawla, Chairman, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the members for their continued trust and confidence: “I sincerely thank our members for entrusting us with this responsibility. With the blessings of the Almighty and the strength of our community, we will not only navigate the challenges ahead with resilience, but rise stronger, more united, and more purposeful than ever before.”

The newly elected committee takes charge at a time of evolving global and regional dynamics, where the UAE continues to provide a strong, stable, and inspiring environment. Drawing strength from this, the focus will be on addressing members’ evolving challenges through stronger industry connect and practical insights, while also promoting entrepreneurship and leadership, in addition to compliance.

The Chapter also conveyed its appreciation to the past leadership for their guidance and contribution in shaping a strong and vibrant platform for members.

With a committed team, continued guidance from senior members, and unwavering support from the community, the ICAI Dubai Chapter looks ahead with confidence to a year of meaningful impact and collective growth.

About The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 (Act No. XXXVIII of 1949) for the regulation of the profession of Chartered Accountants in India. During its 73 years of existence, ICAI has achieved recognition as a premier accounting body not only in the country but also globally, for its contribution in the fields of education, professional development, maintenance of high accounting, auditing and ethical standards. ICAI now is the second largest accounting body in the whole world.

ICAI Dubai Chapter

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Dubai Chapter, is the largest accounting professionals’ group comprising of some of the most powerful players in the UAE’s public and private sectors.

ICAI (Dubai) Chapter, established in 1982, is the largest, most active and award-winning chapter among the 44 overseas chapters of ICAI. It has registered a phenomenal growth in membership in recent years and currently has nearly 3,200 members. Members represent more than 1,550 multinationals and other companies.

Its vision is to contribute to the development of its members as global professionals through facilitating continuous learning and recognition in the wider community. Its mission is to develop professionals with world class competencies.

Web: https://icaidubai.org/

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