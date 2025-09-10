Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) announced today the launch of its Women’s Collective, a new initiative aimed at equipping the next generation of female entrepreneurs and professionals in the UAE.

A strategic extension of IBPC Dubai’s commitment to driving inclusion, leadership visibility, and growth within the Indian business community, it targets advocacy, high-value networking, and practical mentorship.

The Women’s Collective kicks off on September 12 with a compelling fireside chat between renowned humanitarian sector consultant Haya Mashhood and Suaad Al Suwaidi, a pioneering Emirati engineer, adventurer, and award-winning wildlife photographer. The event, open exclusively to female IBPC Dubai members, will take place at 4:00 PM at the Taj Business Bay, setting the tone for a season of meaningful dialogue and inspiration.

This initiative follows IBPC Dubai’s launch of the Affiliate Tier Membership, which offers access to valuable resources through a highly affordable, subsidized annual fee. The new tier underscores IBPC’s strategic commitment to promoting inclusive leadership and supporting emerging talent within one of the world’s most dynamic business ecosystems.

“The IBPC Dubai Women’s Collective is more than an event, it’s a movement. We are curating spaces where women can gain visibility, build powerful networks, and receive mentorship from trailblazers like Suaad Al Suwaidi,” said Jayshree Gupta, Governor, IBPC Dubai and founder of the law firm, The In-house Company. “As the UAE continues to champion diversity and innovation, we are proud to support this national vision by elevating Indian businesswomen who are shaping the future.”

Suaad Al Suwaidi, the featured speaker for the launch event, exemplifies the spirit of innovation and resilience the Women’s Collective aims to highlight. She is renowned for documenting wildlife globally and has captured rare and compelling imagery in some of the world’s most extreme environments, from the freezing Himalayas to the intense heat of India’s jungles. Her work has been featured by National Geographic, CNN Arabic, MBC, and Nikon, and she has received multiple honours including the prestigious Mother Teresa Award for Peace.

Beyond photography, Suaad is a global advocate for wildlife conservation and cross-cultural understanding. A TEDx speaker and frequent guest at international forums and embassies, she uses her platform to inspire environmental awareness and social impact. Her presence sets a high benchmark for the calibre of speakers in the Women’s Collective, reflecting IBPC Dubai’s commitment to elevating diverse, world-class voices.

“With a laser focus on networking, advocacy, mentorship, and visibility, the new tier and the Women’s Collective work together to address gaps in representation and leadership, while actively nurturing new pathways to success,” concluded Ms. Gupta.