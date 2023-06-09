The program is crafted for individuals seeking an accelerated approach to their entrepreneurial journey.

Dubai, UAE: iAccel Gulf Business Incubator (iAccel GBI) Dubai has announced the launch of the Entrepreneurial Bootcamp 2023, a comprehensive certificate program designed to stimulate creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. This initiative, a collaboration with the Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy (DEA), the educational arm of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development (Dubai SME), aims to empower individuals seeking to establish high-growth ventures in the UAE.

Supported by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the Entrepreneurial Bootcamp 2023 is slated to commence on June 17th at the Business Village, Deira. This meticulously designed four-day certificate program will equip participants with the crucial knowledge and skills necessary to flourish in today's dynamic business environment. The program will be conducted by industry trainer Garry Paul Smith, a director at the iAccel GBI incubation center, who specializes in entrepreneurship, business management, and marketing.

The Entrepreneurial Bootcamp 2023 offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers a wide array of subjects. These include entrepreneurship, the development and evaluation of business opportunities, the implementation of innovative ideas, and an exploration of entrepreneurial ecosystems both locally and globally. The program also provides a detailed study of the Lean Model Canvas and delves into the core fundamentals of successful marketing strategies. Additionally, the course emphasizes the development of crucial 21st-century skills, such as collaboration, risk-taking, communication, creativity, and problem-solving, providing participants with invaluable insights and practical training.

Mr. Abdelaziz AlMaazmi, Director - Business Incubation Department, Department of Economy and Tourism , said: "The Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy plays a pivotal role in empowering individuals who aspire to establish high-growth ventures in the UAE. This Entrepreneurial Bootcamp 2023 in collaboration with iAccel GBI, will equip participants with the essential knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape, especially since Dubai is renowned as a leading business hub, and as we strive to achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to further consolidate Dubai’s status as one of the top three global cities. We invite prospective entrepreneurs to join us in this exciting opportunity to unleash their potential, embrace innovation, and become catalysts of positive change in the business world.”

Speaking about the program, Deepak Ahuja, CEO and Co-Founder of iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy to launch the Entrepreneurial Bootcamp 2023. We are proud to partner with industry trainer Garry Paul Smith for this program, which provides a unique approach to learning, enabling participants to discover their entrepreneurial potential and transform their ideas into successful ventures. Through our partnership, we aim to create an empowering environment that fosters innovation and supports the growth of the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem."

Individuals from various backgrounds and industries are invited to join the program, which is available for AED 3,499. More information on the course - https://iagbi.com/bootcamp.php

To learn more about the 2023 Entrepreneurial Bootcamp and secure your spot in this transformative programme, you can register your interest on

https://forms.gle/Tb3dR2HGVP5rwYEJA

About iAccel Gulf Business Incubator:

iAccel Gulf Business Incubator (iAccel GBI) is a leading business incubator in Dubai that provides comprehensive support, mentorship, and resources to start-ups and early-stage ventures. With a focus on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, iAccel GBI aims to nurture and guide aspiring entrepreneurs in transforming their ideas into successful businesses.

About Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy:

Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy is the educational arm of Mohammed Bin Rashid EST for SME Development. The academy is dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and equipping individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the business world. Through its programs and initiatives, Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy plays a vital role in fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurial excellence in the UAE.