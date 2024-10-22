Dubai, United Arab Emirates: iACCEL GBI, a leading go-to-market accelerator backed by Dubai SME, is now an approved partner of the AWS Activate program. Facilitated by Tech Inspira, a premier cloud consulting firm and official AWS partner in Dubai, this collaboration enables iACCEL to provide its portfolio companies with the tools, resources, and expert support needed to build and deploy their products on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Under this collaboration, the portfolio companies of iACCEL GBI will be able to directly apply for up to $25,000 in AWS Activate credits to set up or scale their cloud infrastructure on AWS.

AWS Activate is a startup support initiative by Amazon that provides the resources, including AWS credits, personalized guidance, training, and more, necessary for startups to quickly get started on AWS. This has helped thousands of early-stage startups launch and grow their businesses in the cloud. Startups that qualify for AWS Activate can utilize their credits for building their tech stack using scalable, reliable, and secure AWS Cloud services such as compute, storage, database, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning.

Deepak Ahuja, CEO & Co-founder of iACCEL GBI, commented, “Our collaboration with Tech Inspira to bring AWS Activate is a transformative opportunity for startups in our ecosystem. By unlocking access to up to $25,000 in AWS credits, we’re not just giving them a head start—we’re empowering them to scale globally with a powerful, secure, and highly scalable cloud infrastructure. This partnership allows our startups to focus on innovation and growth while relying on world-class technology to optimize their operations, drive efficiency, and deliver cutting-edge solutions to the market."

By leveraging the technical resources of AWS to streamline their business operations, startups will be able to innovate faster and explore ambitious solutions and strategies targeting a global audience. As accepted members of this prestigious program, startups will also benefit from instant visibility and credibility in the market.

Commenting on the collaboration and its importance, Shalabh Jakhetia, Managing Partner & Chief Operating Officer at iACCEL GBI added, “The collaboration perfectly complements our vision of accelerating growth for startups across the MEA region. By providing access to AWS’s robust infrastructure and cloud services, we are enabling our companies to build scalable, secure solutions that have the potential to make a lasting impact. This partnership reaffirms our dedication to fostering a thriving startup ecosystem.”

Girish Manghnani, CEO & Managing Partner of Tech Inspira, commented, "We are honored to have supported iAccel GBI in achieving AWS Activate Partner status and further supporting their portfolio startups in enabling Cloud services. At Tech Inspira, we specialize in delivering comprehensive cloud onboarding and migration, generative AI solutions, and managed services, while empowering businesses to harness the full capabilities of AWS. Through this partnership, we are enabling iAccel GBI to provide its portfolio startups with the critical tools and cloud infrastructure necessary to accelerate their innovation and scale securely. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive operational efficiency and long-term success across industries."

With this new partnership and support from Tech Inspira, the growing list of portfolio companies of iACCEL GBI will be able to build scalable cloud-based solutions using the world-class infrastructure offered by AWS, enabling them to lower operating costs, become more agile, and strengthen security and compliance.

About iACCEL Gulf Business Incubator (iACCEL GBI):

iACCEL Gulf Business Incubator (“iACCEL GBI”) is a leading go-to market accelerator that provides end-to-end support for startups expanding to the UAE and Middle East. Launched under the patronage of Dubai SME and the Hamdan Innovation Incubator (Hi2), iACCEL GBI has developed a robust value proposition that focuses on startups by leveraging the experience and expertise of its dynamic network. It supports entrepreneurs with a wide range of services, including setup support, market access into the government and private sectors, networking opportunities, access to funding, business advice, and more.

About Tech Inspira:

Tech Inspira stands at the forefront in offering comprehensive software and cloud technology solutions, expertly tailored to meet the unique needs of clients worldwide. The company excels in helping businesses build, migrate, manage, and optimize their applications and workloads, ensuring seamless integration and operational efficiency. Tech Inspira also specializes in the development and deployment of generative AI solutions across diverse industries, while offering managed services to ensure secure and ongoing support. By guiding organizations in selecting and fine-tuning the optimal software and cloud platforms, Tech Inspira enables businesses to fully leverage the AWS ecosystem. Backed by a portfolio rich in intellectual property and advanced technologies, Tech Inspira accelerates the path to realizing the full benefits of AWS, driving growth and success in today’s digital landscape.

