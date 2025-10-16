Dubai, UAE: ai71 is showcasing the Virtual Assistant for Prosecutors at GITEX Global 2025, continuing its collaboration with the UAE Public Prosecution under the institution's Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025–2035.

Following the platform's introduction at the Government Emerging Tech Summit (GETS), this presentation at GITEX demonstrates the assistant's evolving capabilities and reinforces the Public Prosecution's commitment to digital transformation in the judicial sector. The virtual assistant provides prosecutors with an intelligent, unified interface designed to streamline their daily workflows.

Counselor Maryam Hamid Nasser, Chief Public Prosecutor at the Office of the UAE Attorney General, affirmed that the virtual assistant represents “a pivotal step toward a more efficient and transparent digital justice system.” She noted that the partnership with ai71 embodies the national integration between the public and private sectors in leveraging technology to serve justice and enhance institutional innovation.

The Virtual Assistant for Prosecutors delivers three core functions. It enables efficient case management by reviewing, summarizing, and tracking case progress, including defendants' data and investigation transcripts. The platform also provides smart decision support through recommending investigation questions, flagging inconsistencies in responses, and enabling electronic generation of referral orders. Additionally, it offers advanced analytics that deliver judicial metrics and interactive visualizations to inform decision-making and reveal trends.

Chiara Marcati, Chief Advisory and Business Officer at ai71, commented: "We are honored to deepen our collaboration with the UAE Public Prosecution on this transformative initiative. The virtual assistant combines advanced analytics, interactive visualizations, and intelligent workflow support, giving prosecutors a robust platform for more accurate decision-making within a secure, integrated environment."

During GITEX 2025, visitors to the Public Prosecution's booth can explore realistic, interactive scenarios demonstrating the assistant's capabilities, highlighting the ongoing progress in judicial innovation and digital transformation.

About ai71

ai71 is a company advancing applied AI to make a real difference where it matters most. We work with governments, companies, and ecosystem partners to create secure, adaptable AI products that serve critical needs from frontline service delivery to strategic decision-making. These products empower individuals to act with clarity and confidence, while enabling entire institutions to move faster and deliver more value. our team blends deep technical expertise with insight into the real-world needs of the people we serve, guided by a commitment to responsibility, collaboration, and tangible impact.