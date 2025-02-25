Doha, Qatar – i4 Solutions, a leader in digital transformation and a Cisco Gold Partner, is redefining enterprise technology with AI-driven automation and advanced networking. This strategic partnership underscores their unwavering commitment to empowering Qatari organizations with intelligent, secure, and scalable technology that drives operational efficiency and fosters innovation.

As businesses across Qatar and the region accelerate their digital transformation journey, the demand for AI-powered solutions that optimize IT operations, enhance security, and enable seamless scalability has never been greater. At Web Summit Qatar, i4 Solutions and Cisco will showcase cutting-edge innovations that integrate AI, automation, and advanced networking, bridging the gap between emerging technology and real-world business applications. By leveraging these solutions, enterprises of all sizes and across all industries can adapt, scale, and thrive in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Boutros El Haddad, General Manager of i4 Solutions, said: “We believe that AI and automation are the driving forces behind the future of technology. Our collaboration with Cisco at this year’s Web Summit Qatar represents a shared commitment to delivering intelligent, secure, and scalable solutions that empower businesses to innovate, grow, and stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.” He also expressed their pride in participating for the second consecutive year, and reiterated their continued support for this pivotal global event in Qatar.

i4 Solutions and Cisco’s long-standing collaboration is built around their shared objective of empowering businesses to achieve greater efficiency, agility, and competitiveness, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030's goals to establish the nation as a leading hub for innovation and digital transformation.

By combining Cisco’s industry-leading networking and security solutions with i4 Solutions’ AI-driven innovation, businesses can experience enhanced operational efficiency through smarter automation and optimized workflows, significantly reducing operational costs. Additionally, organizations can ensure their digital assets remain protected against evolving threats with Cisco’s robust cybersecurity infrastructure. With seamless scalability and future-readiness through AI-driven insights and cloud-native architectures, companies can maintain a competitive edge in the market. This powerful synergy unlocks new revenue opportunities and drives innovation across industries.

With a focus on enabling scalable growth, accelerating innovation, and strengthening business agility, i4 Solutions continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in enterprise IT.

About i4 Solutions

i4 Solutions is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions in Qatar, part of the Mideast Data Systems - Qatar group. As a Cisco Gold Partner for over 20 years, i4 Solutions upholds the highest standards of service excellence.

With a strong focus on customer success, i4 Solutions delivers tailored solutions, combining global expertise with local insight to help businesses in Qatar gain a competitive edge.