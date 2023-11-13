11 accolade haul follows eight wins for Hyundai Motor Group brands in the 2022 Newsweek Autos Awards

Newsweek Autos Awards showcase the best products and brands in the industry

Accolades affirm Hyundai Motor Group’s strategic vision to lead the creation and delivery of innovative, customer-centric, sustainable global mobility solutions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis have clinched a total of 11 accolades in the 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards. This achievement builds on the success of the 2022 event, where Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) brands earned eight wins.

“We are honored to receive these awards, which reflect our commitment to excellence,” said Yong Wha Kim, President, and Chief Technology Officer of Hyundai Motor Group. “We are dedicated to driving the transition to the new era of electrification, and core to this ambition is the continuous delivery of cutting-edge, customer-centric sustainable mobility solutions that offer advanced technologies and unmatched appeal across the HMG brands.”

Hyundai Motor was recognized as the winner in two categories. The Hyundai Santa Cruz was named as the 'Best Small Pickup,' while the brand itself was selected as the 'Best Brand for Your Buck’ for the second time in a row. This latter distinction underscores Hyundai's impressive blend of high product quality and its generous offering of premium features across its entire range of models.

Kia amassed a remarkable total of eight honors, receiving an award for 'Most Innovative Vehicle Brand,' a testament to the brand’s forward-thinking approach, and for the 'Best SUV Lineup'. Individual vehicle awards further emphasize Kia's strong performance. The Kia Carnival, for the third consecutive year, was crowned the 'Best Minivan.' The Kia Seltos earned the titles of 'Best Small SUV’ and ‘Most Improved Vehicle,’ while the Kia Sportage was named the 'Best Two-Row SUV,' following the model’s ‘Editor's Pick’ win in 2022. The much-anticipated Kia EV9, which will be available in Q4 2023 across the MEA region, was recognized with the 'Best Premium SUV' and 'Best SUV Interior' awards.

The Genesis Electrified GV70 also secured the 'Vehicle Editor's Picks' accolade for its technology and pioneering product features. This prestigious category recognizes vehicles for their overall appeal, regardless of specific category wins.

Now in its third year, the Newsweek Autos Awards continues to highlight the industry's standout vehicles and brands, recognizing brand lineups based on the Newsweek editors’ findings on packaging and price. Vehicle interiors are evaluated against all models in the category, with experiential testing covering comfort, style, materials quality, layout, seamlessness of technology display and use, unique features, overall visual appeal, and sound deadening efforts.

Individual vehicle honors are awarded based on how each model compares to its competition in regard to physical features and packaging, which accounts for 60 per cent of the evaluation. The remaining 40 per cent of the score is attributed to driving impressions. Eligibility for premium and luxury vehicle categories is determined by price point and positioning within the market, ensuring that the vehicle meets the required criteria.

