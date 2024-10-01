Hyundai Motor and Kia will participate in the Misk Global Forum (MGF) this November 18th-19th, strengthening their engagement in the Middle East



SEOUL/RIYADH – Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) and Kia Corporation (Kia) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Misk Foundation to collaborate on developing youth leadership initiatives in Saudi Arabia, fostering a forward-thinking, innovative environment for the country's future leaders.

The MoU was signed in Riyadh on September 30, in a ceremony attended by Jae-yong Lee, Vice President and Head of the Smart City Innovation Group at Hyundai Motor and Kia and Omar Al-Najjar, Deputy CEO of Misk Foundation. This agreement marks a significant step in nurturing the next generation of leaders through programs and platforms offered by Misk Foundation.

Misk Foundation, founded by His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, is a non-profit organization dedicated to cultivating Saudi Arabia's youth leadership. This collaboration represents Hyundai Motor and Kia’s first partnership with a Saudi non-profit organization, showcasing a shared commitment to youth development and capacity building.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Misk Foundation, a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship for Saudi future leaders,” said Jae-yong Lee. “We aim to create synergies to empower the next generation of leaders. This collaborative effort will not only contribute to the development of Saudi Arabia's knowledge-based economy, but also pave the way for a more sustainable and connected future.”

As part of the partnership, Hyundai Motor and Kia, in collaboration with Misk Foundation, will develop the Misk Traineeship Program. This program is designed to create international learning opportunities for Saudi youth, offering them exposure to Hyundai Motor and Kia’s innovative technologies and global expertise. This initiative aligns with the partners’ shared vision of empowering the next generation and contributing to the Kingdom’s knowledge-based economy.

Hyundai Motor and Kia will also participate in the upcoming Misk Global Forum (MGF), Saudi Arabia’s largest youth-focused platform. Through MGF, the two companies will engage with young leaders and startups, sharing their insights into the future of mobility and sustainable solutions, reinforcing their commitment to the region.

While the focus remains on youth development, Hyundai Motor and Kia will also explore potential areas of collaboration in smart city applications with Misk City. This includes the opportunity to study and demonstrate new technologies within Misk City and potentially utilize the city’s various event venues for future initiatives.

This MoU serves as a foundation for further dialogue between Misk Foundation, Hyundai Motor, and Kia, reflecting a shared interest in fostering youth leadership and innovation in Saudi Arabia.

