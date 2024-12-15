The Hyundai Universe Fuel Cell Coach Bus trial in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia demonstrated the viability of hydrogen-powered transportation.

Strategic efforts included establishing a hydrogen value chain and showcasing hydrogen-based mobility business opportunities.

Dammam – KSA – Hyundai Motor Company, in partnership with Saudi Transport General Authority, Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO/SAT), Almajdouie Motors Company, Air Products Qudra, Abdullah Hashim Gases, and ARAMCO, has successfully concluded a strategic initiative to evaluate the hydrogen-based mobility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration involved a two-month trial of the Hyundai Universe Fuel Cell Coach Bus in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. The project aimed to assess the feasibility and performance of hydrogen-powered transportation, marking a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s journey toward sustainable mobility.

Hyundai Motor supplied its advanced hydrogen fuel cell bus, leveraging its globally recognized expertise in hydrogen technology. Abdullah Hashim Gases managed the hydrogen supply, whereas Air Products Qudra and ARAMCO provided fuelling infrastructure. SAPTCO oversaw the trial operations, including driver resources and implementation, while Almajdouie Motors offered technological and service support throughout the initiative.

Bryan Park, Head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa Headquarters, stated: "Progress for Humanity is the vision guiding Hyundai Motor Company’s innovation. Through pioneering hydrogen technologies, we are advancing carbon neutrality and sustainability. Collaborating with our trusted partners in Saudi Arabia, we have made a meaningful contribution toward emissions-free mobility, aligning with the region’s forward-looking strategies."

Vice Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and acting President of the Transport General Authority (TGA) Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih highlighted that the bus trial is part of the TGA’s efforts to support innovation and adopt sustainable transportation methods that help reduce carbon emissions, in alignment with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. He reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to continuing collaboration with public and private-sector partners to promote the use of modern technologies and develop the transportation sector, enhancing Saudi Arabia’s competitiveness regionally and globally.

Eng. Sherif El Gohary, Managing Director at Almajdouie Motors Hyundai added, “We at Almajdouie Motors are very eager on supporting a sustainable eco-friendly future, in line with the Kingdom’s vision 2030 by providing transportation solutions that offer superior technologies.”

Aligned with the directives of Saudi Vision 2030, the Ministry of Energy is actively working to promote sustainable energy solutions. The adoption of sustainable transport, powered by clean energy sources, is a key component of this strategy, as it contributes to reduced carbon emissions and environmental protection.

Hyundai Motor has long been at the forefront of hydrogen-powered mobility in the Middle East. This trial builds on the Hyundai Motor’s earlier successes, including the export of ELEC CITY Fuel Cell buses and XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks to Saudi Arabia in 2020, and its continued efforts to test hydrogen vehicles under extreme weather conditions.

The completion of this trial reflects Hyundai Motor’s unwavering commitment to sustainable mobility and reinforces the importance of partnerships in achieving shared goals for a cleaner, greener future.

