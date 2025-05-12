Manama, Bahrain – Euro Motors, the luxury automotive arm of the Alzayani Investments Group, has signed a renewable energy agreement with Positive Zero, the Middle East’s largest provider of decarbonization services and on-site solar power solutions.

The project in Sitra will entail the construction and development of a solar rooftop and carport, which upon completion is expected to have a capacity of 2.7MWp. This will generate 4.7 GWh of electricity per year, which is an equivalent amount of energy as the annual electricity used by 654 households.

The 25-year agreement will result in major environmental benefits, including the annual reduction of more than 3,100 tons of greenhouse gases. For comparison, almost 52,000 trees would need to be planted and grown for 10 years to have a similar level of impact.

Euro Motors Bahrain is the luxury car dealer for major car brands such as BMW, Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Maserati, Land Rover, Jaguar and MINI. Alzayani Investments Group has a wide portfolio of brands across different industries, underlining its position as one of the leading conglomerates in Bahrain.

Positive Zero will handle end-to-end build, financing, operations and maintenance of the solar rooftop and carport, ensuring Euro Motors can fully benefit from the environmental and economic cost savings.

Representatives present at the signing ceremony included Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain (Chairman, Positive Zero), David Auriau (CEO, Positive Zero), Laurent Longuet (CEO at Positive Zero’s Distributed Generation business, SirajPower), Rashid Zayed Alzayani (Managing Director, Euro Motors), Richard Gough (GM, Euro Motors), Rashed Hamed Alzayani (Managing Director, Midal Solar), and Khalid A.Latif (Chief Executive Officer, Midal Solar).

Discussing the new agreement, Rashid Z. Alzayani, Euro Motors Managing Director said, “We’re proud to launch this major new sustainability project with Positive Zero, which sets a new benchmark for Bahrain’s automotive sector. As the industry itself changes, we too must find novel and intelligent ways to give back to the environment. We fully support the government’s National Energy Strategy, as we reduce emissions and head towards net-zero by 2060.”

David Auriau, CEO Positive Zero said, “We are excited to collaborate with Euro Motors in decarbonizing their facilities. Our onsite solar infrastructure solutions will reduce Euro Motor’s operational costs and carbon footprint, setting a new benchmark for sustainability in the automotive Industry. With the support of Alzayani Investments, we look forward to further exploring our decarbonization-as-a-service offering across its businesses to accelerate the Group’s and the Kingdom’s clean energy transition.”

Speaking on behalf of Midal Solar (a subsidiary of Midal Cables), the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for the project, Managing Director Rashed Hamed Alzayani commented, “This initiative stands as a testament to the growing commitment of the Kingdom’s companies to integrate sustainable practices into their core operations. We are honored to serve as the EPC partner for this landmark project, and we look forward to leveraging our technical expertise to deliver a cutting-edge Tier-1 solar energy solution that advances both environmental responsibility and long-term economic value.

With a proven track record of delivering over 7.2 MWp of solar projects across the Kingdom, Midal Solar continues to play a leading role in the transition to clean energy, helping to reduce thousands of tons of CO₂ emissions each year. Our involvement in this project reflects our dedication to driving innovation, delivering impact, and supporting the Kingdom’s sustainability goals.”

Emissions savings figures and equivalents are based on international EPA standard calculations.

