Make it in the Emirates highlights aluminium’s role in building a resilient, technology-driven industrial sector.

Abu Dhabi – Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has been confirmed as the Sector Partner—Advanced Infrastructure—by ADNEC Group, at the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates. The upcoming edition will provide a leading platform to spotlight the latest advancements in industry, strengthen collaboration, and showcase investment opportunities—further cementing Abu Dhabi’s role as a global centre for industrial innovation, strategic partnerships, and investment

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “Hosting Make it in the Emirates reflects ADNEC Group’s ongoing commitment to supporting national priorities through our venues and platforms. As a space designed to enable collaboration and growth, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi brings together key stakeholders across sectors to help advance the UAE’s industrial agenda. The presence of sector partners like EGA adds valuable perspective to the dialogue and reinforces the importance of strong industrial foundations in building a resilient, competitive economy.”

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “EGA is the heart of the UAE aluminium sector, one of the UAE’s most important economic sectors. Our metal is the largest UAE export outside oil and gas. Our metal goes into UAE-made products from car parts to construction materials. Aluminium is just one part of our contribution. At EGA, we are focused on further localising our supply chain. Every year, we spend some 40% of our global procurement spend here in the UAE – for 2024, that was more than AED 8 billion spent on locally-sourced services and goods. EGA and the aluminium sector accounts for around 1.3% to the UAE GDP and supports over 52,400 jobs across the country. At EGA, we are proud to Make it in the Emirates.”

Make it in the Emirates gathers senior executives, industry leaders, policymakers, leading manufacturers, investors, and innovators from the UAE and beyond. The expanded fourth edition sets the stage for the future of manufacturing and long-term sustainable industrial growth.

Make it in the Emirates 2025 is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, organised by ADNEC Group, and held in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC. The event serves as a global platform for investment, collaboration, and innovation.

Taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from May 19 to 22, 2025, the event will host over 700 exhibitors and welcome 30,000 visitors across 68,000 square meters of exhibition space, spanning 12 key industrial sectors.

As the Sector Partner for Advanced Infrastructure, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA)—one of the world’s biggest aluminium producers and the UAE’s largest industrial company outside oil and gas—plays a crucial role in bolstering domestic manufacturing and driving industrial self-sufficiency.

For nearly 50 years, EGA has been a pioneer of the UAE’s industrial sector, helping position the nation as the world’s fifth largest aluminium producer and exporting to over 50 countries. Its integrated global operations—from bauxite mining to alumina refining, smelting, and recycling—reflects Make it in the Emirates’ focus on sustainability and innovation. The aluminium sector supports over 52,000 jobs, with EGA’s metal fuelling industries like construction, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and packaging. Around 10% of EGA’s metal is sold locally to firms manufacturing for domestic and global markets. In 2024, EGA began developing its first UAE aluminium recycling facility—at 170,000 tonnes per year, the largest in the UAE—marking a major step in circular industrial development.

EGA has been an active supporter of Make it in the Emirates initiative since its inception, including through its EGA Ramp-Up programme, which has helped nurture local entrepreneurship, supported over 1,000 new jobs, and identified potential new UAE suppliers to the company.

Visit the Make it in the Emirates website to register for this significant event.