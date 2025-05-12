62.5% of female respondents report limited access to investment platforms and mentorship in the UAE

Dubai, UAE – Joseph Mews, a leading UK property investment company with a curated portfolio of premium residential developments, has launched an exclusive initiative to support UAE-based investors in building cross-generational wealth through UK real estate. Designed to foster meaningful dialogue and deliver strategic insight, the initiative features a curated series of high-level workshops focused on financial empowerment and legacy-building.

The first event in the series – Empowered Women: Property and Prosperity – Strategies for Success and Beyond – revealed eye-opening insights into property investment for legacy wealth. Led by a talented line-up of inspiring women, the event brought together a panel of thought leaders across key segments within UAE’s real estate sector, including Helen Morris, Wealth Manager at Farrington Asset; Sophia Kazmi, Mortgage Advisor at Maidwell Group; Naomi Wharam-Adatia, Private Banker at GSB; Christiana Maxion, Founder of Maxion Matchmaking; and host - Sally Lockwood, Journalist at State of the World Show, and formerly at Sky News.

Through insightful discussions, the session explored women’s evolving role in property investment and addressed the knowledge gap in real estate investing. Themes included portfolio diversification, mortgage advisory, income vs. capital-growth strategies, and leveraging UK property as a stable long-term asset.

To gain deeper insight into investor behaviour, Joseph Mews also conducted an exclusive on-site survey with the female participants. The results revealed that 100% of respondents believe real estate is essential for long-term financial security, yet 79% admitted they had not yet acted on their investment intentions. 67% of respondents stated they feel confident making independent investment decisions, while 46% reported not understanding the difference between income-generating and capital-growth properties.

Furthermore, 29% indicated they are unfamiliar with the basic steps involved in purchasing an investment property. When considering international markets, over 83% of respondents found the UK to be an attractive destination for property investment. Notably, 62.5% of participants felt that women in the UAE do not have sufficient access to investment-focused platforms or mentorship opportunities.

“These insights underscore the need for more inclusive education and curated advisory tailored to women investors, a mission at the heart of Joseph Mews' new initiative,” says Johnny Conran, Managing Partner at Joseph Mews. “We believe wealth is built through clarity, confidence, and long-term strategy. Through these sessions, we are providing access to prime UK real estate and cultivating a trusted platform where investors, particularly women, can make empowered, informed decisions.”

Backed by a track record of delivering UK developments worth over £634 million, Joseph Mews offers a seamless, end-to-end investment experience designed for discerning investors, from acquisition to management. With a presence across the UK, UAE, Southeast Asia, and South Africa, the firm blends local insight with global reach, making it a trusted long-term partner in international real estate.

The Empowered Women event marks the beginning of a wider series of private, community-driven workshops by Joseph Mews, with further editions scheduled throughout 2025. Each session will tackle key investment themes, while offering attendees exclusive access to market intelligence, expert speakers, and peer networking. The series is designed to offer individual investors, UAE residents, Emiratis, families and institutional investors a strategic approach to simplifying property investment journeys.

About Joseph Mews

Joseph Mews is a property investment company with over 10 years of expertise in residential developments in the United Kingdom (UK).

Renowned for innovation and quality, Joseph Mews partners exclusively with trusted developers to deliver world-class projects while helping clients build wealth through UK property investment. Its 360-degree service combines a market-leading distribution network with dedicated customer support, ensuring excellence at every stage. It currently operates in four key global markets, including the UAE, UK, South-East Asia, and South Africa.

With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Joseph Mews is a trusted name in UK property investment, both locally and internationally.