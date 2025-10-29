DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hytera, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, recently launched the P60 Smart PoC Radio at GITEX GLOBAL 2025. Integrating intelligence, reliability, and rugged design, the P60 empowers professionals in public safety, security, utilities, and transportation with smarter, more resilient connectivity in the field.

Mission-Critical Communication with Intelligent Connectivity

Built to MCX standards, the P60 delivers prioritized voice, video, and data with ultra-low latency. Dual nano-SIM, eSIM, and WLAN keep teams connected, while intelligent network switching ensures the strongest signal to maintain smooth, uninterrupted communication. Dependable communication means being heard clearly; the P60 features a 3W speaker capable of 105 dB output, combined with AI-based noise cancellation to deliver crisp, intelligible audio even in high-noise or high-speed environments.

Instant Recording for Reliable Evidence Capture

The P60 doubles as a professional recording device for on-scene documentation. In unpredictable or fast-moving situations, such as unfolding incidents or emergency responses, the slide-to-record function instantly activates the 50MP rear camera, while a pre-record feature captures the preceding 120 seconds of video — ensuring no crucial detail is missed. Captured photos and videos can be seamlessly uploaded to the Hytera Digital Evidence Management (DEM) platform for centralized review and archiving.

Intuitive Operation and Enduring Performance

Every aspect of the P60 is designed for quick, confident use in the field. The 3.5-inch high-brightness touchscreen remains responsive to gloves or wet hands. Programmable keys and rotary knob allow fast access to essential functions and precise control.

Powered by a 4,000 mAh removable battery, the P60 delivers up to 24 hours of operation per charge, and the Chip-level power management significantly reduces power consumption. With IP68-rated protection, it ensures resistance to dust, water, and accidental drops.

“The P60 is more than just another PoC radio — it’s a communication companion that adapts to every mission,” said Rain Rao, Product Manager of Hytera Broadband Terminals. “From intuitive interaction to rugged reliability, we built the P60 to serve professionals who need both intelligence and trustworthiness in one device.”

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. Hytera has been serving worldwide users over three decades with its innovative portfolio of two-way radios, PMR<E convergent communications, fast-deploy communications, body-worn camera, control room, etc.