Dubai, UAE – Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, will showcase its latest innovations at GITEX Global 2025, taking place from October 13–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year, Hytera will unveil a portfolio of next-generation, AI-powered solutions that unify voice, video, and data to enhance safety, efficiency, and real-time coordination across mission-critical industries.

On display will be the Hytera P60 Smart PoC Radio, a compact, multi-functional device that fuses push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) with 3GPP-aligned mission-critical services (MCX). The P60 enables frontline teams to share voice, video, and data seamlessly, enhancing response speed and cross-team collaboration.

Also debuting is the Hytera SC700 LTE Body Camera, a next-generation device designed for 24/7 operation with extended battery life, HD video and noise-reduced audio capture. The SC700 integrates with Hytera’s upgraded Digital Evidence Management (DEM) platform to streamline ingest, classification, search, and secure sharing—supporting a clear chain of custody with role-based access and audit trails.

Hytera will also spotlight its Intelligent Mobile Enforcement Solution, an end-to-end ecosystem that connects body cameras, in-vehicle video, AI-powered real-time monitoring, and efficient evidence management. Designed to improve transparency and decision-making in the field, it supports capabilities such as facial and license plate recognition, multi-source data integration, and live situational awareness for command and dispatch.

“Our partners count on Hytera’s integrated technologies to keep teams connected, aware, and protected,” said Stanley Song, Vice President of Hytera. “GITEX Global is the stage where tomorrow’s communication strategies are shaped, and we’re here to show how our unified solutions enable smarter, safer communities.”

“The Middle East is one of the fastest-evolving markets for professional communications,” Song added. “Here, security means more than reliable coverage, it also requires protecting sensitive information, safeguarding location data, and ensuring communications remain uncompromised. Hytera’s solutions are designed with these priorities in mind, aligning closely with the operational needs of government, defense, and public safety users across the region.”

Visitors are invited to experience Hytera’s technology firsthand at Booth H1-D20, Hall 1, where live demonstrations will showcase how Hytera’s unified devices and AI-enabled platforms strengthen command and dispatch, streamline digital evidence workflows, and improve frontline collaboration. Learn more about Hytera at GITEX Global 2025: https://hytera.ae/hytera-communications-at-gitex-2025

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. Hytera has been serving worldwide users over three decades with its innovative portfolio of two-way radios, PMR<E convergent communications, fast-deploy communications, body-worn camera, control room, etc. Learn more at https://www.hytera.com/en/

Media Relations

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

mohamad@beyondgcc.com