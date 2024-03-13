HyperPay, the leading payment gateway provider in the MENA region, showcased the upgraded version of its ‘HyperSight’ analysis tool at the recently held LEAP 2024 Conference in Riyadh. The newly enhanced tool boasts a cutting-edge dashboard equipped with innovative features designed to transform real-time data analysis and visualisation for businesses in the fintech sector.

HyperPay’s participation in the LEAP 2024 Conference demonstrates its unwavering commitment to fostering the growth and innovation of the fintech industry in the region while offering assistance to companies in the sector through various innovative solutions. The new dashboard of HyperSight includes a variety of intuitive features, including visualisation, tracking, monitoring, filtering, and data exploration capabilities. These features enable businesses to effortlessly monitor crucial metrics such as transaction volume, overall revenue, acceptance rates, and decline reasons, providing invaluable insights to inform strategic decision-making.

Muhannad Ebwini, Founder and CEO of HyperPay stated: “We are pleased to have participated in the LEAP 2024 Conference and showcased our upgraded HyperSight tool, which aims to empower businesses by unlocking the power of data. Through this solution, we seek to enable companies to take informed actions based on real-time, reliable data and insights. The LEAP 2024 Conference served as an excellent opportunity for us to shed light on our solutions, share our vision and connect with the global tech community. Our participation in this event aligns with our commitment to advance the growth of the fintech industry through numerous diverse financial solutions.”

The HyperSight tool facilitates the identification of patterns and trends in sales, customer behaviour, and performance over time. It also generates reports on a variety of payment processing-related topics, including daily summaries, keeps close tabs on possible fraud attempts and suspicious activity in real time, as well as efficiently manages chargebacks by reviewing payment details. Furthermore, it determines and resolves the issues that affect conversion rates, such as abandoned carts and unsuccessful payments, and allows to experiment with various payment options, checkout procedures, and promotional offers in order to enhance customer experiences. To raise the average order value, the tool provides flexible payment alternatives, such as installment plans or recurring billing, as well as utilises data to tailor communications and websites to customers’ preferences.

Additionally, the tool offers self-service tools where customers can monitor their orders, update their payment details, and control subscriptions. To promote transparency and trust, the tool provides real-time transaction confirmations and notifications. It further analyses customer behaviour and preferences to gain a deeper understanding of the target audience, in addition to customising communications based on purchase history and customer data. Moreover, by examining previous performances, the tool also helps companies to anticipate upcoming trends, enabling them to proactively adjust their strategies and operations to align with changing market dynamics.

One of the pioneers in the fintech sector, HyperPay provides businesses and customers throughout the Middle East and North Africa region with an extensive array of state-of-the-art payment solutions and services. The company’s offerings include online and mobile payments, in addition to value-added services, such as cost management, fraud protection solutions, and data analytics.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com