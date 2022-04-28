Oracle validated Integration simplifies transactions for hotels and helps deliver a streamlined experience to customers.

Dubai, UAE: HyperPay, MENA’s leading payments platform and first-choice payment provider for some of the region’s most successful companies, has announced that it has achieved an Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Hospitality OPERA, the property management system for hospitality businesses. HyperPay will showcase HyperBill’s Hospitality Payment Solution for the first time at Arabian Travel Market 2022.

The integration will allow hotels across the MENA region to benefit from HyperPay’s e-invoicing payments platform (HyperBill) without the need for the long and complex integration processes.

HyperPay recently launched a production Oracle Marketplace APP, the first app that combines the power of Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP), Oracle Hospitality Industry Connector (OIC), and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

The Oracle system partners with brands who can share their expertise, and offer solutions to some of the most complex problems of running a business. This now includes handling all of the billing for even the biggest companies.

“Hotels and hospitality professionals from around the world can benefit from the integrated hospitality solution that will debut for the first time at ATM 2022. Combining Oracle Hospitality OPERA with HyperPay’s powerful e-invoicing system.

HyperBill, to deliver a frictionless, unified customer experience. This will enable guests to secure their reservations and hotels to seamlessly collect their payments.” said Products Development Manager, Obaida Khaleel.

Oracle partners need to meet stringent requirements, and brands must show that their integration meets the specified security standards and specifications. This assures the safety and security of the partners. As Oracle describes it, “differentiated services, combined with Oracle’s technology, help enable our customers to achieve their business goals”.

One such tool is Opera, the hotel management system that moves the organisation forward, used by hotel chains, resorts, and other hospitality businesses. Opera already makes it simpler to track travel agent and individual bookings, group and party bookings, and even waitlists and multiple rates. Thanks to the partnership with HyperPay, it now includes HyperBill, an e-invoicing solution.

The announcement of HyperPay’s invoicing solution (HyperBill) and Oracle’s partnership comes as welcome news for hoteliers in the MENA region. Running a hotel is complicated enough as it is, and with constantly evolving priorities, keeping up with technology is not always easy.

Opera centralises data and makes it available on the cloud whenever it is needed. Now, with HyperBill, it is even more straightforward to manage your relationships and payments, ensuring nothing gets missed, and that customer data is safe and secure. There are multiple ways for a customer to pay their bill, and for the vendor to manage their invoices and payments.

Using HyperBill, hotels can collect payments overseas with no issues and complications, and at the same time make it easier for guests and their reservations, with a streamlined checkout (and check-in).

Customers will notice the difference when it comes to quick, secure payments, and clear and accurate invoices. Vendors will enjoy a quick and intuitive interface for customising and generating invoices, and the option for either one-time or recurring billing.

HyperPay is available across the MENA region, totally integrated with a hotel’s Oracle Hospitality OPERA system. Hotels can start the process now and move forward with an invoicing solution that can streamline internal operations and guest reservations.

About HyperPay:

HyperPay is the fastest growing Middle East based payment gateway, transforming the digital commerce experience in the region. Since its establishment in 2014, HyperPay has enabled thousands of internet businesses to accept and manage payments online, with more flexibility, security and ease. HyperPay continuously expands its range of products and services to meet the online payment needs of businesses, ranging from the smallest to the largest enterprises.