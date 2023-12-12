​​​

Muscat – Hydrom have shown an unwavering commitment to the development of Oman’s green hydrogen industry with multiple new announcements on day one of the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO). After an official opening from HE Salim Al-Aufi, Hydrom announced three new significant developments: awarding a green hydrogen block to SalalaH2 consortium, signing an MoU with Siemens Energy and Oman Investment Authority (OIA) to collaborate on the development of an electrolyser manufacturing facility in Oman, and signing an MoU with Asyad Group to develop the nation’s logistics sector to facilitate large-scale hydrogen projects.

“The signings from today are a continuation of our strategy deployment and the culmination of months of hard work on behalf of all parties to continue driving Oman’s energy transition forward and delivering on growth,” said Eng. Abdulaziz Al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom. “I’m proud to see the full potential of the hydrogen value chain begin to take shape in Oman, and our progress towards facilitating the realization of many of Vision 2040 ambitions other than clean energy, including the development of localized industry and the bolstering of Oman’s competitive advantages,” he continued.

The awarding of a green hydrogen block to the SalalaH2 consortium, comprised of OQ AE, Marubeni Corporation, Dutco Overseas Limited (Dutco Group), and Samsung C&T, one of the Legacy Initiatives that signed term sheets in March 2023, is set to produce over 4 GW of renewable energy for production of green hydrogen and process this further to green ammonia for local use as well as exports to international green ammonia markets. The project is estimated to produce a target of over 1 million tons of green ammonia per year, with an expected production of over 175,000 tons of green hydrogen, bringing Oman closer to its 2030 production targets. The consortium brings together parties from Oman, Japan, The United Arab Emirates, and Korea in a global collaboration towards achieving Oman’s hydrogen agenda and propelling the country forward as a hub for low-carbon energy production.

Hydrom also signed a joint MoU with Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and Siemens Energy to explore the development, construction and operation of an electrolyser manufacturing facility in Oman. The hydrogen value chain has the potential to deliver industrial and economic growth for the Sultanate if localized and this partnership underscores Hydrom’s resolute drive to bring those ambitions to life.

The final MoU of the day was signed between Hydrom and Asyad Group to collaborate on advancing Oman's logistics sector by supporting innovative green hydrogen projects. This strategic partnership focuses on orchestrating a robust domestic supply chain within the Sultanate, fostering a conducive ecosystem for hydrogen initiatives. Recognizing the distinctive demands and scale of industrial cargo linked to green hydrogen projects and downstream facilities, both entities are dedicated to expediting infrastructure development. The goal is to not only meet but exceed anticipated requirements and global standards, thereby enabling the seamless deployment of hydrogen solutions across diverse industries.

Hydrom’s strategic moves align seamlessly with their mandate; further reaffirming the company’s role as a catalyst for growth, both in Oman’s energy transition and in the broader national development plans. The company’s consistent growth trajectory has highlighted a steadfast vow to improve the competitiveness of the country and promote the diversification of the domestic market, contributing to job creation and ICV.

The GHSO brings together leaders and innovators from the global energy field to advance united efforts for a clean hydrogen industry that shows immense commercial potential. The summit is being help at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center from Dec 12th – 14th 2023.

About Hydrom

Hydrom is a fully owned independent subsidiary of Energy Development Oman SAOC (EDO) and serves as the overall orchestrator and master planner of Oman’s green hydrogen sector. Its mandate includes setting the strategy and advising government on policies and legal framework for the hydrogen sector in addition to delineating government-owned lands earmarked for hydrogen. Hydrom is also responsible for the structuring of large-scale green hydrogen projects, managing the allocation process to developers, and facilitating the development of shared infrastructure and connected ecosystem industries and hubs. Through its role, Hydrom is advancing In-country Value by generating employment, expanding educational resources and developing localised supply chains and industry-adjacent opportunities across the value chain.

