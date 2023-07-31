Hyatt hotels worldwide will deploy Sabre technology, supporting advanced connectivity and distribution in an effort to drive even more high-quality revenue to owners and get closer to guests

DUBAI – Hyatt today announced a new technology agreement between affiliates of Hyatt and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading provider of software and technology that powers the global travel industry. Under this agreement, Sabre’s SynXis Central Reservation System will become the main Central Reservation System (CRS) for Hyatt hotels beginning in 2024. This integration will enhance Hyatt’s reservation capabilities, streamline its operations, and deliver a seamless and efficient experience for guests, including a faster search and booking process. The agreement comes on the heels of Hyatt’s announcement of Hyatt PrO to optimize its revenue management system. These innovations are done with the aim of enhancing Hyatt’s commercial technology stack, informed by listening to owners and operators.

“All of our business decisions are driven by our purpose – we care for people so they can be their best – and that begins with empathy and listening,” said Eben Hewitt, chief information officer, Hyatt. “As part of our transformative growth journey, we heard directly from owners and franchise management companies that we had an opportunity to create a more efficient and streamlined Central Reservation System, and after a very thorough evaluation, we decided that Sabre would be the perfect provider for Hyatt’s global portfolio to make the search and booking process even better for guests.”

By leveraging the SynXis Central Reservation System, Hyatt’s new system will be designed to make the guest search and booking process even smoother and increase visibility for property availability through:

Flexible calendar search – Guests searching for availability will have a more intuitive and efficient calendar view, including key dates when special promotions are available, as well as when World of Hyatt members can redeem their points for the highest value.

Guests searching for availability will have a more intuitive and efficient calendar view, including key dates when special promotions are available, as well as when World of Hyatt members can redeem their points for the highest value. Enhanced rooms and rates view – Hotels will be able to quickly synchronize reservation modifications, enabling guests and colleagues to access newly available rooms in real-time. Hotels will also be able to share dynamic packages allowing guests to individually customize aspects of their stay.

Hotels will be able to quickly synchronize reservation modifications, enabling guests and colleagues to access newly available rooms in real-time. Hotels will also be able to share dynamic packages allowing guests to individually customize aspects of their stay. Efficient booking – The platform is designed to simplify the booking process by unlocking the best rates for our guests through advance purchase rates and streamlining the processing for hotel colleagues.

“I am thrilled to announce that Sabre's reservation system has been selected by Hyatt to advance its technology strategy, enhance its reservation capabilities, and improve its guests' experience," said Scott Wilson, president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "At Sabre, we are committed to enabling our customers in achieving their goals by delivering the technology that forms the foundation of their operations and future innovation. This collaboration represents our dedication to empowering the hospitality industry and elevating the guest experience."

“Our collaboration with Sabre will also simplify operations for on- and off-property colleagues that will result in enhanced experiences for our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers,” said Jessica White, senior vice president, global property & guest services, Hyatt. “Adopting Sabre as our new Central Reservation System will increase the distribution breadth and reach of our brands and personalized direct booking experiences across our global portfolio.”

This announcement builds on Hyatt’s commitment to simplify hotel systems while creating property-level flexibility with best-in-class applications like Hyatt PrO, which is a global collaboration with IDeaS. With Hyatt PrO, on-property and above property Hyatt colleagues will benefit from best-in-class modularity and flexibility, increased automation, organizational growth empowered by innovation, and the ability to drive deeper collaboration across commercial teams.

Hyatt's unique vision for innovative capabilities aims to create a differentiating value proposition for Hyatt owners and operators and deliver customization in areas that drive competitive advantage. With the aim to continue these efforts, Hyatt is also exploring ways to further enhance property management system options.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,250 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 75 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

