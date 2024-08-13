DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Hyatt Hotels Corporation ("Hyatt" or the "Company") (NYSE: H) today reported second quarter 2024 results. Highlights include:

Comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR increased 4.7% compared to the same period in 2023

Comparable system-wide all-inclusive resorts Net Package RevPAR increased 3.0% compared to the same period in 2023

Net Rooms Growth was approximately 4.6%

Net Income was $359 million and Adjusted Net Income was $158 million

Diluted EPS was $3.46 and Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.53

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $307 million

Pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts was approximately 130,000 rooms

Repurchased approximately 907 thousand shares of Class A common stock for $134 million

Full year comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR is projected to increase 3.0% to 4.0% on a constant currency basis compared to full year 2023

Full year Net Income is projected between $1,055 million and $1,115 million

Full year Adjusted EBITDA1 is projected between $1,135 million and $1,175 million

Full year Capital Returns to Shareholders is projected between $800 million and $850 million

[1] During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company revised its definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude transaction and integration costs and recast prior period results to provide comparability. Refer to page A-5 of the schedules for additional detail.

Mark S. Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyatt, said, "We posted solid second quarter results demonstrating our differentiated positioning and continued momentum. System-wide RevPAR grew by 4.7% and net rooms growth was 4.6%, generating record gross fee revenue of $275 million in the quarter. Our pipeline reached a new record of 130,000 rooms, up 9% year-over-year, reflecting strong developer interest in our brands. We saw continued growth of the World of Hyatt loyalty program, with membership increasing by 21% year-over-year to a record 48 million members. These achievements demonstrated the strength of our asset-light earnings model, which is designed to deliver strong free cash flow and enhance shareholder value."

Segment Results and Highlights

(in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change (%) Management and franchising $ 222 $ 201 10.5 % Owned and leased 79 85 (7.4) % Distribution 43 34 23.9 % Overhead (37) (41) 11.6 % Eliminations — — 248.0 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 307 $ 279 10.1 %

[1] Results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 have been recast for comparability as a result of the Company's revised definition of Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to page A-5 of the schedules for additional detail.

Management and franchising: Second quarter results reflected strong performance in business transient and group travel. In the United States, RevPAR increased over 2% from strong group and business travel while leisure travel was negatively impacted by the timing of Easter, renovations at large resort properties, and continued impact from the 2023 Maui wildfires. Travel within Europe remains strong driven by inbound travel from the United States and large one-time events. Greater China was impacted by strong outbound travel from Greater China to other markets within Asia, including Japan and South Korea. In Asia Pacific excluding Greater China, RevPAR increased approximately 18% during the quarter.

Owned and leased: Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter increased 9% compared to the second quarter of 2023, when adjusted for the net impact of transactions. Comparable margins increased 110 bps compared to the second quarter of 2023, as revenue growth outpaced expenses.

Distribution: Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter increased $9 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. Excluding Unlimited Vacation Club, Adjusted EBITDA was below 2023 by approximately $5 million, consistent with the expectations communicated previously because of ALG Vacations lapping a strong second quarter last year.

Openings and Development

In the second quarter, 18 new hotels (or 3,251 rooms) joined Hyatt's portfolio. Notable openings included Park Hyatt Changsha, Maison Métier, The Legend Paracas Resort, the first Destination by Hyatt property in Peru, and Hyatt Vivid Grand Island, the first open Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts property. Additionally, the first Caption by Hyatt properties outside the United States opened in the quarter: Caption by Hyatt Namba Osaka and Caption by Hyatt Zhongshan Park Shanghai. The first Hyatt Centric in Shanghai, China, Hyatt Centric Zhongshan Park Shanghai, also opened in the quarter.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had a pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts for approximately 670 hotels (approximately 130,000 rooms).

Transactions and Capital Strategy

In addition to the previously announced sales of Park Hyatt Zurich on April 4, 2024, Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk on April 23, 2024, and Hyatt Regency Green Bay on May 1, 2024, the Company is sharing the following updates:

Acquired the me and all hotels brand from Lindner Hotels AG on June 28, 2024. There are six me and all hotels with over 1,000 rooms currently open in Germany which joined Hyatt through the strategic collaboration with Lindner Hotels AG in 2022. The me and all hotels brand has a healthy pipeline with an additional 1,000 rooms in the executed pipeline and more development deals in various stages of negotiation.

Expects to close on the sale of an asset that is under a purchase and sale agreement by the end of August 2024, which would complete the Company's $2.0 billion asset sell-down commitment.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company has realized $1.5 billion of gross proceeds from the net disposition of real estate at a 13.3x multiple and remains committed to realizing $2.0 billion of gross proceeds from the sale of real estate, net of acquisitions, by the end of 2024 as part of its expanded asset disposition commitment announced in August 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, the Company reported the following:

Total debt of $3,885 million.

Pro rata share of unconsolidated hospitality venture debt of $451 million, substantially all of which is non-recourse to Hyatt and a portion of which Hyatt guarantees pursuant to separate agreements.

Total liquidity of approximately $3.5 billion with $1,957 million of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, and borrowing availability of $1,496 million under Hyatt's revolving credit facility, net of letters of credit outstanding.

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased a total of 906,875 shares of Class A common stock for approximately $134 million. As of June 30, 2024, the Company has approximately $1.6 billion remaining under the share repurchase authorization.

On June 3, 2024, the Company issued $450 million of 5.250% senior notes due 2029 at an issue price of 99.496% and $350 million of 5.500% senior notes due 2034 at an issue price of 98.860%. The Company received approximately $786 million of net proceeds, after deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The Company invested the net proceeds in marketable securities and intends to use the net proceeds to repay the outstanding balance on the $750 million of 1.800% senior notes maturing on October 1, 2024, at or prior to maturity.

The Company's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2024 to Class A and Class B stockholders of record as of August 27, 2024.

2024 Outlook

The Company is providing the following outlook for the 2024 fiscal year:

Full Year 2024 vs. 2023 System-Wide Hotels RevPAR1 3.0% to 4.0% Net Rooms Growth 5.5% to 6.0% (in millions) Full Year 2024 Net Income $1,055 - $1,115 Gross Fees $1,085 - $1,115 Adjusted G&A Expenses2 $425 - $435 Adjusted EBITDA2, 3 $1,135 - $1,175 Capital Expenditures Approx. $170 Free Cash Flow2 $560 - $610 Capital Returns to Shareholders4 $800 - $850

[1] RevPAR is based on constant currency whereby previous periods are translated based on the current period exchange rate. RevPAR percentage for 2024 vs. 2023 is based on comparable hotels.

[2] Refer to the tables on schedule A-9 for a reconciliation of estimated Net Income attributable to Hyatt Hotels Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA, G&A expenses to Adjusted G&A Expenses, and net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow.

[3] During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company revised its definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude transaction and integration costs and recast prior-period results to provide comparability. Adjusted EBITDA outlook reflects the removal of approximately $10 million relating to this definition revision. Refer to page A-5 of the schedules for additional detail.

[4] The Company expects to return capital to shareholders through a combination of cash dividends on its common stock and share repurchases.

No disposition or acquisition activity beyond what has been completed as of the date of this release has been included in the 2024 Outlook. The Company's 2024 Outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change. There can be no assurance that Hyatt will achieve these results.

Refer to the table on page A-7 of the schedules for a summary of special items impacting Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Note: All RevPAR and ADR percentage changes are in constant dollars. All Net Package RevPAR and Net Package ADR percentage changes are in reported dollars. This release includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations included in the schedules and the definitions of the non-GAAP measures presented beginning on page A-5.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements about our plans, strategies, outlook, occupancy, the amount by which the Company intends to reduce its real estate asset base, the expected amount of gross proceeds from the sale of such assets, and the anticipated timeframe for such asset dispositions, the number of properties we expect to open in the future, pace and booking trends, the expected timing and payment of dividends, RevPAR trends, our expected Adjusted G&A Expense, our expected capital expenditures, our expected net rooms growth, our expected system-wide RevPAR, our expected one-time integration-related expenses, financial performance, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the rate and pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; global supply chain constraints and interruptions, rising costs of construction-related labor and materials, and increases in costs due to inflation or other factors that may not be fully offset by increases in revenues in our business; risks affecting the luxury, resort, and all-inclusive lodging segments; levels of spending in business, leisure, and group segments, as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; limited visibility with respect to future bookings; loss of key personnel; domestic and international political and geopolitical conditions, including political or civil unrest or changes in trade policy; hostilities, or fear of hostilities, including future terrorist attacks, that affect travel; travel-related accidents; natural or man-made disasters, weather and climate-related events, such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, droughts, floods, wildfires, oil spills, nuclear incidents, and global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks; our ability to successfully achieve certain levels of operating profits at hotels that have performance tests or guarantees in favor of our third-party owners; the impact of hotel renovations and redevelopments; risks associated with our capital allocation plans, share repurchase program, and dividend payments, including a reduction in, or elimination or suspension of, repurchase activity or dividend payments; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; relationships with colleagues and labor unions and changes in labor laws; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations; failure to successfully complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required approvals); our ability to successfully execute our strategy to expand our management and hotels services and franchising business while at the same time reducing our real estate asset base within targeted timeframes and at expected values; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; declines in the value of our real estate assets; unforeseen terminations of our management and hotels services or franchise agreements; changes in federal, state, local, or foreign tax law; increases in interest rates, wages, and other operating costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations or currency restructurings; risks associated with the introduction of new brand concepts, including lack of acceptance of new brands or innovation; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program and Unlimited Vacation Club paid membership program; cyber incidents and information technology failures; outcomes of legal or administrative proceedings; and violations of regulations or laws related to our franchising business and licensing businesses and our international operations; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which filings are available from the SEC. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company refers to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in this press release, including: Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted EPS; Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted G&A Expenses; and Free Cash Flow. See the schedules to this earnings release, including the "Definitions" section, for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,350 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 78 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Definitions

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")

We use the term Adjusted EBITDA throughout this earnings release. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is a measure that is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We define consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Hyatt Hotels Corporation plus our pro rata share of unconsolidated owned and leased hospitality ventures' Adjusted EBITDA based on our ownership percentage of each owned and leased venture, adjusted to exclude the following items:

interest expense;

benefit (provision) for income taxes;

depreciation and amortization;

amortization of management and hotel services agreement and franchise agreement assets and performance cure payments, which constitute payments to customers ("Contra revenue");

revenues for reimbursed costs;

reimbursed costs that we intend to recover over the long term;

transaction and integration costs;

equity earnings (losses) from unconsolidated hospitality ventures;

stock-based compensation expense;

gains (losses) on sales of real estate and other;

asset impairments; and

other income (loss), net.

We calculate consolidated Adjusted EBITDA by adding the Adjusted EBITDA of each of our reportable segments and eliminations to overhead Adjusted EBITDA.

Our board of directors and executive management team focus on Adjusted EBITDA as one of the key performance and compensation measures both on a segment and on a consolidated basis. Adjusted EBITDA assists us in comparing our performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis because it removes from our operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operations both on a segment and on a consolidated basis. Our President and Chief Executive Officer, who is our chief operating decision maker, also evaluates the performance of each of our reportable segments and determines how to allocate resources to those segments, in part, by assessing the Adjusted EBITDA of each segment. In addition, the compensation committee of our board of directors determines the annual variable compensation for certain members of our management based in part on consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, segment Adjusted EBITDA, or some combination of both.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it provides investors with the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our operating performance and making compensation decisions and facilitates our comparison of results with results from other companies within our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries and among companies within the same industry, including interest expense and benefit (provision) for income taxes, which are dependent on company specifics, including capital structure, credit ratings, tax policies, and jurisdictions in which they operate; depreciation and amortization, which are dependent on company policies including how the assets are utilized as well as the lives assigned to the assets; Contra revenue, which is dependent on company policies and strategic decisions regarding payments to hotel owners; and stock-based compensation expense, which varies among companies as a result of different compensation plans companies have adopted. We exclude revenues for reimbursed costs and reimbursed costs which relate to the reimbursement of payroll costs and for system-wide services and programs that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners as contractually we do not provide services or operate the related programs to generate a profit over the terms of the respective contracts. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Therefore, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results. Adjusted EBITDA includes reimbursed costs related to system-wide services and programs that we do not intend to recover from hotel owners. Finally, we exclude other items that are not core to our operations and may vary in frequency or magnitude, such as transaction and integration costs, asset impairments, unrealized and realized gains and losses on marketable securities, and gains and losses on sales of real estate and other.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a substitute for net income (loss) attributable to Hyatt Hotels Corporation, net income (loss), or any other measure prescribed by GAAP. There are limitations to using non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA. Although we believe that Adjusted EBITDA can make an evaluation of our operating performance more consistent because it removes items that do not reflect our core operations, other companies in our industry may define Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. As a result, it may be difficult to use Adjusted EBITDA or similarly named non-GAAP measures that other companies may use to compare the performance of those companies to our performance. Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of the income (loss) generated by our business. Our management compensates for these limitations by referencing our GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA supplementally.

Adjusted General and Administrative ("G&A") Expenses

Adjusted G&A Expenses, as we define it, is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted G&A Expenses exclude the impact of deferred compensation plans funded through rabbi trusts and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted G&A Expenses assist us in comparing our performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis because it removes from our operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operations, both on a segment and consolidated basis.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Losses) per Class A and Class B Share ("EPS")

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS, as we define them, are non-GAAP measures. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) attributable to Hyatt Hotels Corporation excluding special items, which are those items deemed not to be reflective of ongoing operations. We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per diluted share. We consider Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS to be an indicator of operating performance because excluding special items allows for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS are not a substitute for Net Income (Loss) attributable to Hyatt Hotels Corporation, net income (loss), diluted earnings (losses) per share, or any other measure prescribed by GAAP. There are limitations to using non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Although we believe that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS can make an evaluation of our operating performance more consistent because they remove special items that are deemed not to be reflective of ongoing operations, other companies in our industry may define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS differently than we do. As a result, it may be difficult to use Adjusted Net Income (Loss) or Adjusted Diluted EPS or similarly named non-GAAP measures that other companies may use to compare the performance of those companies to our performance. Because of these limitations, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered as measures of the income (loss) and earnings (losses) per share generated by our business. Our management compensates for these limitations by reference to its GAAP results and using Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS supplementally.

Asset-Light Earnings Mix

Asset-Light Earnings Mix is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA from the management and franchising segment and distribution segment divided by Adjusted EBITDA, excluding overhead and eliminations. Our management uses this calculation to assess the composition of the Company's earnings.

Average Daily Rate ("ADR")

ADR represents hotel room revenues, divided by the total number of rooms sold in a given period. ADR measures the average room price attained by a hotel, and ADR trends provide useful information concerning the pricing environment and the nature of the customer base of a hotel or group of hotels. ADR is a commonly used performance measure in our industry, and we use ADR to assess the pricing levels that we are able to generate by customer group, as changes in rates have a different effect on overall revenues and incremental profitability than changes in occupancy, as described below.

Comparable system-wide and Comparable owned and leased

"Comparable system-wide" represents all properties we manage, franchise, or provide services to, including owned and leased properties, that are operated for the entirety of the periods being compared and that have not sustained substantial damage, business interruption, or undergone large scale renovations during the periods being compared. Comparable system-wide also excludes properties for which comparable results are not available. We may use variations of comparable system-wide to specifically refer to comparable system-wide hotels, including our wellness resorts, or our all-inclusive resorts, for those properties that we manage, franchise, or provide services to within the management and franchising segment. "Comparable owned and leased" represents all properties we own or lease that are operated and consolidated for the entirety of the periods being compared and have not sustained substantial damage, business interruption, or undergone large-scale renovations during the periods being compared. Comparable owned and leased also excludes properties for which comparable results are not available. We may use variations of comparable owned and leased to specifically refer to comparable owned and leased hotels, including our wellness resorts, or our all-inclusive resorts, for those properties that we own or lease within the owned and leased segment. Comparable system-wide and comparable owned and leased are commonly used as a basis of measurement in our industry. "Non-comparable system-wide" or "non-comparable owned and leased" represent all properties that do not meet the respective definition of "comparable" as defined above.

Constant Dollar Currency

We report the results of our operations both on an as-reported basis, as well as on a constant dollar basis. Constant Dollar Currency, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the effects of movements in foreign currency exchange rates between comparative periods. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our results as it removes currency fluctuations from our operating results. We calculate Constant Dollar Currency by restating prior-period local currency financial results at the current period's exchange rates. These restated amounts are then compared to our current period reported amounts to provide operationally driven variances in our results.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe Free Cash Flow to be a useful liquidity measure to us and investors to evaluate the ability of our operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and investments, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Free Cash Flow is not necessarily a representation of how we will use excess cash. Free Cash Flow is not a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure prescribed by GAAP. There are limitations to using non-GAAP measures such as Free Cash Flow and management compensates for these limitations by referencing our GAAP results and using Free Cash Flow supplementally.

Net Package ADR

Net Package ADR represents net package revenues divided by the total number of rooms sold in a given period. Net package revenues generally include revenue derived from the sale of package revenue at all-inclusive resorts comprised of rooms revenue, food and beverage, and entertainment, net of compulsory tips paid to employees. Net Package ADR measures the average room price attained by a hotel, and Net Package ADR trends provide useful information concerning the pricing environment and the nature of the customer base of a hotel or group of hotels. Net Package ADR is a commonly used performance measure in our industry, and we use Net Package ADR to assess the pricing levels that we are able to generate by customer group, as changes in rates have a different effect on overall revenues and incremental profitability than changes in occupancy, as described above.

Net Package Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR")

Net Package RevPAR is the product of the Net Package ADR and the average daily occupancy percentage. Net Package RevPAR generally includes revenue derived from the sale of package revenue comprised of rooms revenue, food and beverage, and entertainment, net of compulsory tips paid to employees. Our management uses Net Package RevPAR to identify trend information with respect to room revenues from comparable properties and to evaluate hotel performance on a regional and segment basis. Net Package RevPAR is a commonly used performance measure in our industry.

Occupancy

Occupancy represents the total number of rooms sold divided by the total number of rooms available at a hotel or group of hotels. Occupancy measures the utilization of a hotel's available capacity. We use occupancy to gauge demand at a specific hotel or group of hotels in a given period. Occupancy levels also help us determine achievable ADR levels as demand for hotel rooms increases or decreases.

RevPAR

RevPAR is the product of the ADR and the average daily occupancy percentage. RevPAR does not include non-room revenues, which consist of ancillary revenues generated by a hotel property, such as food and beverage, parking, and other guest service revenues. Our management uses RevPAR to identify trend information with respect to room revenues from comparable properties and to evaluate hotel performance on a regional and segment basis. RevPAR is a commonly used performance measure in our industry.

RevPAR changes that are driven predominantly by changes in occupancy have different implications for overall revenue levels and incremental profitability than do changes that are driven predominantly by changes in average room rates. For example, increases in occupancy at a hotel would lead to increases in room revenues and additional variable operating costs, including housekeeping services, utilities, and room amenity costs, and could also result in increased ancillary revenues, including food and beverage. In contrast, changes in average room rates typically have a greater impact on margins and profitability as average room rate changes result in minimal impacts to variable operating costs.