Refreshed brand identity reflects shifting guest preferences, including more blending of business and leisure stays, with business travel extending trips, using wellbeing facilities and welcoming friends and family to join

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Hyatt Hotels Corporation launches a strategic brand refresh of Hyatt Regency, the global collection of more than 200 hotels and resorts that form part of Hyatt’s Timeless Collection. The brand refresh is the latest evolution in Hyatt Regency’s more than 50-year legacy, as the nature of guests’ trips has evolved substantially post-pandemic, with a more blended approach to hybrid and remote working manifesting itself in a greater mix of business and leisure stays.

Business travellers across the globe trust the Hyatt Regency brand to cater to their needs. With the consumer landscape constantly evolving, the brand is one step ahead, implementing measures to respond to the ever-evolving blend of business and leisure travel. From incorporating a great selection of family-friendly amenities, to offering family and business lounges, the Hyatt Regency branded hotels across the globe remain focused on listening to their guests’ needs.

An Open Invitation from Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts are proud to have been open to every guest and colleague for more than 50 years— seeking to be places where everyone is welcome, and anything is possible. Through ‘An Open Invitation’, Hyatt Regency aims to inspire an open outlook for guests and colleagues in search of enriching experiences and a genuine sense of community. ‘An Open Invitation’ embodies a refreshed brand framework, visual identity, logo, and brand tagline, to evoke the open spaces and open mindsets that have been at the heart of the Hyatt Regency brand since its inception by Jay Pritzker.

AN EVOLUTIONARY SPIRIT: This brand refresh marks yet another milestone in Hyatt Regency’s five-decade legacy of guest-focused care. Hyatt Regency has a rich heritage of evolving its product design, communal spaces, F&B concepts, services, meeting and event solutions. Since Hyatt Regency opened in 1967, the brand has remained committed to addressing the ever-changing needs of modern travellers.

A CULTURE ROOTED IN COMMUNITY: Across countries and cultures, Hyatt Regency invites guests to experience a world of possibilities. From urban getaways and serene beachfront resorts to bustling convention centres, the breadth and depth of Hyatt Regency’s destinations are designed to accommodate the ways our guests work and live, creating memorable moments that bring together families, friends and colleagues. With a visual identity familiar to Hyatt Regency’s loyal guests and colleagues, the updated logo serves as a visual metaphor of the guest’s journey, representing the multiple connections and conversations that take place in Hyatt Regency hotels, and emulating the elegant, dynamic and organic nature of Hyatt Regency hotels.

AN INSIGHTFUL APPROACH: Hyatt is focused on listening deeply to guests, and anticipating their needs, with an open outlook towards evolving its proposition based on data and insights from across the portfolio. The Hyatt Regency brand refresh has been prompted by the substantial evolution in travel preferences, post-pandemic. Taking a break and relaxing is the most common travel motivation for travellers in Europe, followed closely by having new experiences and spending more quality time with family, according to a recent study by IPSOS.

Hyatt Regency is already well known and trusted as a brand for business travellers, with hotels typically offering a range of well- equipped meeting areas and conference facilities, as well as Regency Club lounge access for Globalist members of the World of Hyatt loyalty programme. To cater to the blend of business and leisure travel, and taking into consideration that, according to IPSOS, [one in two British travellers / the majority of Spanish travellers / the majority of French travellers / one in two German travellers / six in ten travellers from UAE] travel as a couple and/or with children, Hyatt Regency hotels are increasingly incorporating family-friendly amenities - for instance, a family lounge at the recently opened Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars, a kids indoor play area at Hyatt Regency Pravets Resort in Bulgaria, and a kids programme at Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill which includes interactive welcome packs, bedtime story books and child-sized bathrobes.

Many Hyatt Regency hotels now serve a balanced proportion of business and leisure guests, and in the EAME region, this is especially evident in destinations such as Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall (Kuwait), Hyatt Regency Baku (Azerbaijan), Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars (UK), Hyatt Regency Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Hyatt Regency Zurich The Circle (Switzerland).

In terms of the shift over the past year, Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile, Hyatt Regency Belgrade, and Hyatt Regency Madrid are among the top risers for serving blended purpose stays. Hyatt Regency Belgrade, located in the heart of New Belgrade, is ideally located for business and leisure stays, being close to the capital’s main business and entertainment district, which has multiple shopping centres and a flourishing bar scene. Hyatt Regency, The Circle is situated at the most accessible location in Switzerland, adjacent to Zurich Airport. Just steps away from the terminal buildings, the hotel has direct access to the historical city centre of Zurich and Lake Zurich, and offers over 2,800 sqm of event space within The Circle Convention Centre, presenting the perfect destination for leisure and business alike.

To learn more about Hyatt Regency, visit https://www.hyatt.com/hyatt-regency

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand is a global collection of hotels and resorts found in more than 200 locations in over 40 countries around the world. The depth and breadth of this diverse portfolio, from expansive resorts to urban city centers, is a testament to the brand’s evolutionary spirit. For more than 50 years, the Hyatt Regency brand has championed fresh perspectives and enriching experiences, while its forward-thinking philosophy provides guests with inviting spaces that bring people together and foster a spirit of community. As a hospitality original, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts are founded on openness—our colleagues consistently serve with open minds and open hearts to deliver unforgettable celebrations, effortless relaxation and notable culinary experiences alongside expert meetings and technology-enabled collaboration. The brand prides itself on an everlasting reputation for insightful care—one that welcomes all people across all countries and cultures, generation after generation

