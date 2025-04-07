UAE – Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced plans to further strengthen its leadership position in the lifestyle hospitality segment across Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EAME), with the planned opening of 14 new lifestyle hotels by 2027.

These planned openings, part of Hyatt’s executed pipeline as of December 31, 2024, are set to expand the company’s lifestyle rooms in EAME by 36% – from over 7,400 today to more than 10,000 in just three years.

This planned expansion includes highly anticipated hotels such as The Standard, Brussels, Andaz and Standard hotels in Lisbon, and an Andaz property in Magna, NEOM’s coastal destination – marking Hyatt’s debut in the lifestyle segment in Belgium, Portugal and Saudi Arabia. The Standard, Lisbon also marks Hyatt’s first branded lifestyle residences in the region.

“We believe we have the best brands and the best team in the industry,” said Amar Lalvani, President & Creative Director of Hyatt’s Lifestyle Group. “Honing our brand focus while growing our footprint globally in this segment requires creativity and commitment which are the two foundational pillars upon which we have built this new division. I am confident that we have put in place a structure that has the requisite autonomy and support to be the industry leader.”

Upcoming openings in the Lifestyle Portfolio in EAME include:

The Standard, Brussels will mark a bold entry for Hyatt into the Belgian capital. The Standard will be housed in a 29-story property that will feature 200 rooms and suites along with the brand’s first foray into longer-term rental accommodations designed to appeal to young professionals who come to Brussels on assignment. The hotel will feature a vibrant rooftop restaurant and bar, Lila 29, the type for which the brand is renown from New York to London to Bangkok (expected to open Q2 2025).

Andaz Lisbon, located in the vibrant Baixa district, will span five buildings, including the former Banco Português de Investimento headquarters. With 170 guestrooms, Luzzi rooftop restaurant and Terrace, and signature arrival experience, Andaz Lisbon brings to the market global sophistication rooted in local culture that embodies the brand from New York City to Tokyo (expected to open Q3 2025).

Advancing Hyatt’s Brand-Focused Evolution

The planned lifestyle growth is part of Hyatt’s evolution toward a more brand-focused organization.

Key steps in this strategic shift include the acquisition of Standard International and the formation of a new dedicated lifestyle group, headquartered in New York City and led by Amar Lalvani, former Executive Chairman at Standard International.

Additionally, at the end of last year, Hyatt introduced the evolution of its brand architecture into five distinct portfolios – Luxury, Lifestyle, Inclusive, Classics, and Essentials –, enhancing Hyatt’s ability to align expertise and resources while delivering exceptional value for each portfolio’s guests, customers, and owners.

Recently, the company announced a series of senior leadership changes designed to further its transformation into a more brand-focused enterprise. Those include the appointment of Marc Jacheet as Group President, Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EAME), effective March 17, 2025. Jacheet brings more than 25 years of leadership experience at global luxury and consumer brands, including De Beers, Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon, Evian and Tiffany & Co.

“To be brand-focused means structuring our organization and strategy around the distinct needs of our guests, customers and owners,” said Mark Hoplamazian, President & CEO, Hyatt. “As our guest and customer base has evolved, Hyatt has increasingly welcomed travelers from more walks of life, from more places and traveling for more reasons. This evolution has a clear implication for our approach to business: to speak credibly, authentically and persuasively to these distinct sets of guests, we need talented teams who live and breathe each of our brands.”

Today’s announcement underscores Hyatt’s continued growth trajectory, with its pipeline reaching a record high, expanding 9% year-over-year to 138,000 rooms and achieving net rooms growth of 7.8% in 2024.

