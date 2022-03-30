Anas brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to his new role as General Manager, having previously served as Director of Sales & Marketing. He has been part of the Hyatt family for over 16 years.

He started his Hyatt journey with Grand Hyatt Amman in 2004, followed by a stint at Park Hyatt Jeddah as Director of Sales & Marketing and Director of Global Sales for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, and soon he made his way to Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort and Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing for Hyatt hotels in Jordan.

Anas boasts a rich and diverse Sales and marketing background; he is known for his successful leadership through empowering the team and developing efficient strategies to achieve the aims and goals of the organization.

As the General Manager of Hyatt Place Riyadh Al Sulaimania, Anas will be overlooking the entire operations and spearheading the hotel's growth and development.

On joining Hyatt Place Riyadh Al Sulaimania, he said, “I’m glad and excited to be a part of Hyatt Place Riyadh Al Sulaimania hotel. I look forward to extending Hyatt’s purpose of care. To all as I begin this new chapter.”