One lucky winner will have the opportunity to find the golden card and relish 'free wings for a year'

Dubai,UAE: Wingstop, the globally renowned restaurant chain is excited to announce the launch of its Flavour Hunt campaign in the UAE. Starting on May 12th, Wingstop will be hiding 100 coupons throughout the common areas of Silicon Central Mall in Dubai, giving shoppers the chance to redeem 5 free wings at Wingstop.

The Flavour Hunt campaign does not end there. As a bonus, one lucky winner will have the opportunity to find the golden card, which entitles them to 'free wings for a year'. This prize is sure to get Wingstop enthusiasts even more excited, as they imagine enjoying the sumptuous and juicy chicken wings that Wingstop is famous for, without having to pay for them for an entire year.

Regarding the Flavour Hunt campaign, Ayub Khan, the Country Manager of Wingstop UAE, expressed his enthusiasm for launching this promotion in the UAE. “We hope that this campaign will not only give customers the opportunity to win delicious Wingstop wings but also encourage them to visit our newest branch. Our aim is to provide a fun and exciting experience for our customers as they search for our hidden free wings coupons.”

The Flavour Hunt campaign will take place on May 12th, 13th, and 14th at Silicon Central Mall in Dubai. Be sure to keep an eye out for Wingstop free wings coupons, and follow Wingstop UAE's social media pages for updates and more information.

For more information on Wingstop UAE, please visit www.wingstop.ae or follow @wingstopuae on Instagram for clues and more information.

About Wingstop:

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises nearly 2,000 locations worldwide, with 19 in the UAE. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavour through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including seasoned fries and freshly made ranch dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,959 as of December 31, 2022.

Wingstop launched in the UAE in 2015, under Eureka Restaurant and Café Est., own by Mr Abdulwahab Ilyas A. Galadari who is committed to bringing the best international flavors and restaurant concepts to the UAE. Currently at 19 locations in the UAE, Eureka Restaurant and Café Est. is committed to creating a prominent go to place for wings in the UAE.