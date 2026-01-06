Abu Dhabi, UAE — In a major global development in the Web 3.0 space, Hub71 startup Maalexi, an agri-trade FinTech leader involved in derisking and transforming cross-border food and agricultural supply chains, will build the World’s First Agricultural Asset Token Exchange (MAATEX) on Avalanche, powered by real world asset (RWA) tokens, risk data, and embedded intelligence using Maalexi’s in-house and patented IoT, blockchain, and AI-driven applications. By uniting Maalexi’s proven RWA tokenization engine and patented risk oracles, with Avalanche’s high-performance blockchain, the exchange will redefine how global food and agricultural commodities are traded, owned, and delivered by enabling instant ownership, immediate domestic and cross-border settlements, and trusted performance assurance.

A New Global Standard for Trust, Speed, and Transparency in Food and Agricultural Trade

MAATEX will enable global buyers and suppliers to transact (buy and sell) verified agricultural commodities securely stored (and monitored) in Maalexi-nominated warehouses or in transit with Maalexi-assigned shipping agencies using Maalexi Agri Tokens (MATs) as secure, tradeable tokens representing insured, audited, traceable and legally-owned agricultural RWAs. These tokens will be powered by Maalexi’s ecosystem of ten embedded core technologies, including VeriPass, CredIQ, ContractIQ, Blockchain Auth, Inspectra, TrustPrice, ThreatScan, TrackFlow, ClimaSense, and StockIntel, enabling:

Instant ownership transfer

Immediate local and cross-border settlements

Digital assurance of procurement and performance for buyers purchasing these tokens and underlying commodities through Maalexi

All MATs will be backed by insured inventory and insured receivables by world-class insurers, ensuring legal transferability and financial-grade reliability.

Built on Proven Agri RWA Performance

Maalexi’s RWA systems have already demonstrated large-scale, real-world success, with:

Millions of kilograms of food and agricultural produce delivered

Thousands of blockchain smart contracts executed

Less than 1 percent supply failures (vs. 50 percent industry average)

Buyer’s capital efficiency boosted by 72% (by reducing the Cash Conversion Cycles)

This track record forms the operational foundation upon which MAATEX will scale marking a new era in digital agricultural trade.

Leadership Comments

Dr. Azam Pasha, Co-Founder and CEO, Maalexi

“Global food supply chains will require greater speed, trust, and full transparency as cross-border trade becomes more complex. On Avalanche we will build a tokenized exchange where every agri asset will carry built-in assurance and will move instantly across global markets. Our RWA engine will embed deep intelligence and multiple layers of risk data into every token, ensuring continuous validation and performance assurance throughout the procurement journey. By running MAATEX on Avalanche, we will combine this intelligence with high-performance blockchain infrastructure, enabling sub-second settlements, verified digital ownership, and a programmable trust layer that will redefine the reliability, scale, and efficiency of global agri trade.”

Rohit Majhi, Co-Founder and CTO, Maalexi

“MAATEX will be built on a deep technical foundation where every token will carry embedded intelligence driven by multiple layers of risk and performance oracles integrated directly into our RWA engine. By deploying this system on Avalanche, we will gain sub-second finality, massive scalability, and institutional-level security. This combination will allow us to deliver instant settlements, verified asset ownership, and a programmable framework for trusted food and agricultural trade.”

Khalid Dannish, MENA Head, Ava Labs

“By launching MAATEX on Avalanche, Maalexi is creating a new digital market infrastructure where tokenized agricultural assets can move with full transparency and embedded assurance. Avalanche’s enterprise-grade architecture provides the speed, trust, and scalability needed to power tokenized cross-border commodity flows.”

As a Hub71 startup, Maalexi continues to scale within Abu Dhabi’s growing technology ecosystem, benefiting from access to global partners, regulators and investors through specialist ecosystem, Hub71+ Digital Assets. The creation of MAATEX reflects the momentum of Abu Dhabi-based tech companies contributing to the evolution of real-world asset tokenization and next-generation digital trade infrastructure.

About Maalexi

Maalexi, headquartered in the United States with its main office in Abu Dhabi, is a next-generation agri-trade fintech platform empowering verified Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), to participate confidently and seamlessly in cross-border food and agricultural trade. By embedding proprietary data, patented technologies, and blockchain-anchored security into every transaction, Maalexi reduces operational risk, improves capital efficiency, and strengthens trust across global supply chains, thereby creating an intelligent digital infrastructure designed to enhance global food security.

The platform integrates a comprehensive suite of advanced tech-capabilities, including advanced credit scoring through CredIQ, AI- and IoT-enabled monitoring via ClimaSense, risk-adjusted pricing with TrustPrice, secure onboarding through VeriPass, and enforceable digital contracting through ContractIQ and its Smart Blockchain Authentication System, which executed the world’s first Ricardian contracts in agricultural trade. Alongside these systems, Maalexi operates Inspectra, ThreatScan, TrackFlow, and StockIntel to deliver real-time inventory visibility, automated inspection, and predictive risk intelligence throughout storage and transit.

By unifying AI, IoT, real-time risk data, and blockchain under one architecture, Maalexi delivers faster, more secure, and more transparent trade for SMEs today while building the foundation for a tokenized agri-asset economy. On Avalanche, Maalexi will extend its RWA capabilities to launch the Maalexi Agricultural Asset Token Exchange (MAATEX), a trusted agricultural asset exchange that will redefine how global food and agricultural commodities are procured, stored, financed, and settled in the digital economy.