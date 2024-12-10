Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has signed strategic agreements with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution , to bolster startup growth. The partnership provides startups with expert mentorship, and commercial opportunities to scale, further solidifying Abu Dhabi as a leading global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The partnership with ADIB brings an added layer of investment and commercial focus. Through this partnership, ADIB through ADIB Ventures initiatives will identify and support startups aligned with its strategic goals, conducting at least two paid pilot projects annually. These initiatives will enable founders to validate and scale solutions with commercial impact. Additionally, ADIB will provide sector-specific mentorship and participate in events to share its expertise in areas like risk management, regulatory compliance, and data security, empowering startups to navigate complex challenges and achieve sustainable growth.

ADIB is collaborating with Hub71 startups such as Lean Technologies, which has developed infrastructure enabling developers to innovate and transform the Middle East’s fintech landscape, and Lune, which provides innovative technologies to democratize financial data and offer personalized financial experiences, empowering customers along their financial journey.

Through its partnership with Hub71, ADIB aims to further strengthen the startup ecosystem by providing fintechs with expert guidance on scaling their businesses. Leveraging ADIB's extensive expertise in risk management, regulatory compliance, and data security, the collaboration ensures startups are equipped to navigate complex regulatory frameworks and implement robust security measures, fostering a safer, more resilient, and compliant fintech environment.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, commented: "Our partnership with ADIB highlights our shared commitment to empowering founders and fostering innovation in Abu Dhabi. By offering startups mentorship, financial support and commercial opportunities, we aim to create an environment where transformative solutions can emerge and thrive globally. Leveraging the resources and expertise of ADIB, we are positioning startups for the opportunity to leave a lasting impact."

Fernando Lopez, Chief Digital Officer of ADIB added: “Innovation lies at the heart of ADIB’s strategy, and we are proud to support the UAE’s startup ecosystem through this partnership with Hub71. By sharing our expertise y, we aim to empower fintech entrepreneurs to scale their businesses sustainably and responsibly. This collaboration aligns with our vision of advancing financial innovation while ensuring it remains safe, secure, and inclusive for all.”

The partnership also opens doors for startups to join Hub71+ sector-focused ecosystems such as Digital Assets and ClimateTech, connecting them with global industry leaders, investors, and regulators. These initiatives serve as a launchpad for startups to expand their international reach and deliver impactful innovations from Abu Dhabi.

With over 330 startups represented by over 60 nationalities, Hub71 has become a diverse hub for entrepreneurship, providing startups with access to capital, markets and a vibrant community in the heart of Abu Dhabi. Supported by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Mubadala Investment Company, and based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Hub71 continues to redefine the possibilities for founders developing and deploying impactful technologies.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB):

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 223 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

