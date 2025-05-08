Yango Oman, part of the global technology company Yango Group, has joined forces with Esrar, Oman’s leading digital learning platform, to provide children of Yango’s partner’s drivers with access to premium academic support. The initiative focuses on students from Grades 5 to 12 and aims to strengthen their educational outcomes through Esrar’s cutting-edge mobile platform, and build future-ready skills.

Through this initiative, co-sponsored by Yango and Esrar (part of Abwaab Group), students will benefit from Esrar’s comprehensive suite of learning features. These include live and recorded lessons, summary files, a responsive Q&A feature offering immediate academic assistance, and the largest question bank in the Arab world, covering ministry exams and custom practice tests. All of this is available via a single app on iOS and Android, offering students an integrated and flexible learning experience.

With this partnership, Yango and Esrar aim to uplift families and contribute to long-term educational progress in Oman. This collaboration aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which highlights the critical role of education in building a competitive, knowledge-driven society.

Sheikha Ambuali, Country Manager of Yango Ride in Oman, commented: “Education is one of the most powerful investments we can make in the future of our communities. At Yango, we believe it is our responsibility to support the long-term well-being and aspirations of our partner’s drivers and their families. This partnership with Esrar reflects that commitment. By helping their children thrive academically, we’re playing a role in a stronger, more resilient future for the nation.”

As part of the partnership, Yango will also provide Esrar with marketing and outreach support, helping the platform reach more students across Oman and further scale its impact within the education sector. The collaboration offers a dual benefit, uplifting families while supporting the growth of local digital education.

Mizna Al Rahbi, GM at Esrar, added: “Our mission has always been to make high-quality education easily accessible to students across Oman. By joining hands with Yango, we’re able to bring our platform to families who need it most, ensuring that every child has pathways for academic success. This collaboration is a step forward in building a more inclusive and empowered learning ecosystem.”

This initiative is part of a broader set of community programmes by Yango to support the drivers community, from financial assistance to skills development. By addressing real-life challenges and empowering families, Yango is enabling drivers to thrive both on and off the road.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

About Esrar Academy

Esrar is a leading Omani online learning platform providing students in Grades 5 to 12 with best-in-class academic support. The platform features live and recorded lessons, downloadable summaries, a responsive Q&A tool, and the largest question bank in the Arab world. Students can access the platform via a dedicated mobile app on iOS and Android. Esrar also offers a VIP service, which includes personal academic advisors, regular performance reports, and both digital and in-person testing to enhance academic outcomes.