Dubai, UAE: WAISL’s AeroWise is operational and live at Hyderabad International Airport, showcasing real-world implementation of next-gen airport operations and firmly establishing itself as a leader in digital aviation solutions. AeroWise is the first end-to-end, fully integrated digital twin-powered APOC, covering the Terminal, Airside, and Landside while integrating with over 40 modules and tracking more than 100 KPIs, enabling efficient management of complex airport operations and their adjacencies.

AeroWise ushers in a new era in airport operations, offering predictive, prescriptive, and simulative insights and a comprehensive 360-degree view of the entire airport ecosystem. The solution leverages next-generation technologies like Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, Computer Vision, AI/ML, video, and Data Analytics.

WAISL’s AeroWise solution is designed to deliver significant business advantages for Airports and their adjacencies worldwide; it generates real-time insights and an automated plan of the day that seamlessly integrates with all systems, predicts potential disruptions, analyses trends, and continuously learns from post-operative analysis for performance optimisation.

We’re presenting AEROWISE — a Digital Twin-powered Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC) driving Total Airport Management — enabling real time and predictive decision making - with one single goal to drive operations transformation and efficiency.

Dubai and GCC airports are already known for their passenger-centric design, new technology adoption and commitment to value creation, and we see a strong alignment with WAISL’s philosophy of creating predictive, AI-driven NextGen airports with a superior RoI framework.

“Preetham Kamesh, Strategic Advisor & Acting Global Business Officer, WAISL Limited”

The business value for airport operations by implementing the AeroWise solution is derived by increasing capacity with existing infrastructure, optimising non-aero revenue streams and reducing costs through improved operational efficiency. The solution empowers airports to handle surges in demand with predictive and prescriptive analytics, ultimately delivering reductions in flight delays and boosting passenger satisfaction. It also provides an integrated experience that will fuel the next generation of airport operations.

At Airport Show, Dubai 2025, WAISL actively participated in industry Panel Discussion around the insight exchange - optimising airport and airline operations contributing to global conversations on smart airports, AI-powered automation, digital transformation, and sustainable aviation solutions. WAISL invited journalists, aviation professionals, and stakeholders to visit its Booth for live demonstrations of AeroWise.

About WAISL

At WAISL, we design, implement, and integrate technologies, focusing on operations and process efficiencies for airports, airlines, smart cities, energy, and hospitality. Our solutions—spanning biometric systems, digital twins, integrated command and control centres, cyber security/sustainability suites, predictive data-driven insights, etc. — work together seamlessly to deliver more innovative, efficient, and intuitive experiences, elevating business outcomes.

WAISL is the primary solutions partner for Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, Manohar International Airport, Goa, Bhogapuram International Airport, Kannur International Airport, and Kuwait International Airport. WAISL manages and services 135+ million passengers and 80+ airlines, integrating and deploying 2000+ applications vendor-agnostically in highly complex technology-converging ecosystems. This excellence in managed services delivered by WAISL has enabled our partner airports to be rated amongst the best-in-class service providers by Skytrax and ACI awards.