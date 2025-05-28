Collaboration reinforces Tech Barza’s role in connecting family offices with high-potential startups and enabling strategic corporate deals

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has announced a strategic partnership with Yas Investments, a leading multi-family investment platform and fund manager, to enhance investor participation in the UAE’s growing venture capital landscape. The collaboration will connect high potential startups with private capital, creating new opportunities to secure strategic investment and scale their businesses.

Underpinned by decades of global experience, and investing through Spartech Ventures, Yas Investments focuses on driving a fundamental shift in the region’s economic and business landscape. With an understanding of both global and local markets, the firm brings a proven track record in identifying and unlocking high-growth investment opportunities.

Family offices are increasingly becoming an important source of long-term capital for startups, providing funding as well as strategic guidance and industry expertise to support their growth. By leveraging Tech Barza, Hub71’s exclusive platform that connects regional family offices with its community of over 300 startups, this partnership will unlock new avenues for private capital to support early and growth stage companies while also facilitating corporate collaborations that drive innovation and growth.

Yas Investments will play a key role in expanding investor engagement that help startups accelerate product-market fit, scale operations and enter new markets. Additionally, Yas Investments will work with Hub71 to develop investor profiles for Tech Barza members, ensuring a more tailored approach to connecting startups with the right investors.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said: "Driving investment and corporate deal opportunities is essential to fueling startup growth. Through our Tech Barza family office network, Hub71 is creating new pathways that support Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global tech destination. Our partnership with Yas Investments will further strengthen the engagement between family offices and high-potential startups, unlocking opportunities for impactful and strategic deals."

Yagub Alserkal, CEO at Yas Investments, added: “We are proud to collaborate with Hub71 to foster a stronger investment landscape in Abu Dhabi. Through this partnership, we aim to bridge the gap between family offices and high-potential startups, facilitating strategic investments that unlock value for both investors and entrepreneurs.”

Beyond capital investment, this partnership will enable deeper collaboration between investors and startups, fostering an environment where emerging ventures can access strategic guidance and mentorship. By enabling family offices to explore corporate deal-making alongside investments, this partnership helps unlock broader business synergies and long-term value creation.As Abu Dhabi strengthens its role as a global innovation hub, this alliance plays a crucial role in attracting and mobilizing capital towards high-potential startups, driving the next wave of entrepreneurial success.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build, and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

About Yas Investments

YAS Investments is a MENA-focused alternative asset class investment platform that invests across top-tier private equity and venture capital opportunities within the region. The firm invests in early stage startup through its venture capital subsidiary, Spartech Ventures. YAS has a network of 30+ family offices and corporates in the region, where it aims to provide the entities with access to curated late stage technology and private equity opportunities. Leveraging decades of global experience in private equity and venture capital, the firm enables its investors to capitalize on the economic transformations brought about by emerging technology companies through its deep expertise in investing in this market.