DUBAI, UAE – Huawei hosted the Smart Education Forum at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, unveiling advanced solutions designed to tackle key industry challenges, drive digital inclusivity, and optimize operational efficiency across schools and universities. Recognizing education as a cornerstone of the region’s digital transformation, the forum convened leading educators, policymakers, and technology innovators to examine the transformative role of AI in shaping the education sector.

The forum opened with a welcome address by Peter Zhang, Vice President of Huawei Global Public Business Unit, followed by Alexander Michael, Global Vice President and ICT Advisory at Frost & Sullivan, who shared insights on the impact of AI to reshape the education industry.

Mehedi Hasan Limon, Vice President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia Public Sector, presented “A New Blueprint for Intelligent Education”, envisioning a “digital education community” that integrates technology, services, and stakeholders to build a more inclusive, efficient, and sustainable learning ecosystem. Anchored in Huawei’s Smart Education 1+3 All-Scenario Solution, the integrated system drives digital transformation in education by focusing on Digital Training, Smart Classroom, Smart Campus and Scientific research Leveraging technologies like Cloud, AI, and Big Data, it creates an intelligent, connected, and dynamic learning environment across all teaching, learning, management, and research activities.

Collaborating with UNESCO IITE, Huawei also released ICT Skills Development Insight Reports with Recommendations, which delivers future-proof, scalable solutions that evolve with institutional needs while simplifying deployment and reducing technical barriers. Leveraging cross-sector ICT expertise and backed by Huawei’s global experience and partner ecosystem, the program empowers schools and universities to accelerate digital transformation, enhance teaching quality, and create inclusive, sustainable learning environments.

Cong Liang, Chief Strategy Officer of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, stated, “Education is at a pivotal moment. To prepare the next generation, we must build systems that are open, resilient, and intelligent. Huawei is committed to partnering with schools and universities to modernize teaching methods, drive digital campus transformation, and develop smart classroom infrastructure. Our goal is to enhance the efficiency of educational institutions while supporting the region’s vision for innovation, competitiveness, and the cultivation of digital talent to ensure sustainable long-term development.”

At the forum, Ekaterina Pushkareva, Programme Specialist, UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education (UNESCO IITE), delivered a speech on “AI-driven Digital Transformation of Higher Education, saying, "AI is transforming higher education, opening new opportunities for more inclusive, adaptive, and future-oriented learning. Our partnership with Huawei demonstrates how collaboration between technology leaders and international organizations can accelerate this transformation regionally and globally, bridging the digital divide, empowering educators, and equipping students with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy."

The Smart Education Forum took place on October 14, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre as part of GITEX GLOBAL 2025. Visitors can join the discussion and explore Huawei’s booth in Hall 22. For more information, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/ae/events/ae/gitex/2025

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 208,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

