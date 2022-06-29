Riyadh, KSA: As part of Huawei’s commitment to empowering developers in the region, the tech giant successfully concluded the latest mobile app training event in Saudi Arabia for over 200 developers. The Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) app development training aligns with Huawei’s ongoing efforts to support developers in the country and provide comprehensive app development training resources.

The training, which took place at the Crowne Plaza RDC, Riyadh, attracted developers from various backgrounds and experiences. It was an introductory course which will be followed by five in-depth independent-study courses. The attendees were guided through the various steps required to become a developer in the HMS Ecosystem, as well as the open capabilities of the HMS Core and the most commonly used HMS Kits, including but not limited to the Map, Location, Ads and IAP Kits. Participants were also given the opportunity to join the global HMS community through an intro to the Huawei Developer Groups and Huawei Student Ambassador programmes.

‘I would like to extend my gratitude to Huawei for their initiatives towards homegrown mobile app developers. The local mobile app development scene is emerging on daily basis and is in need of support from technology providers like Huawei who leads supporting developers in KSA,’ said Adel Al-Harbi, a technology consultant and one of the speakers at the conference.

‘At Huawei, our goal is to empower regional app developers to build a more digitally connected world with innovative solutions. With a young and tech-savvy population, we believe that Saudi Arabia is well placed to innovate and create unique experiences for millions of online users on mobile platforms. These training sessions are part of our ongoing efforts to realize this goal and create a robust ecosystem of developers. We are committed to empowering developers in the MEA region with the right tools and knowledge to positively influence their careers,’ said Lu Geng, Vice President of the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Global Partnerships & Eco-Development, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Participants who complete the five in-depth courses and pass the exam will receive a Huawei Developer Certificate. For those who were not able to attend, all courses will be conducted here. For more information, join the KSA Huawei Developer Community and register as a Huawei Developer.

The successful training event kicked off a busy season for the region's developers, as the 2022 edition of Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest (Apps UP) has launched on 24 June 2022. Huawei’s leading global competition will attract talented developers from the Middle East and Africa (MEA) to create seamless, smart, and innovative digital experiences with significant prize money for the best applications while exploring the future of digital intelligence.

About Huawei Mobile Services (HMS)

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) is a part of Huawei Consumer Business Group which aims to provide a complete, all-scenario mobile ecosystem to Huawei device users. HMS users can enjoy official services such as AppGallery, Mobile Cloud, Themes, Video, Petal Search, Petal Maps and more which comes along with EMUI. HMS covers users in over 170 countries and regions, serving as an ultimate and premium smart living experience to benefit every user. As the era of fully connected world has arrived, HMS continues evolving to provide optimised mobile experience and fulfill the commitment to bring the world closer.

Visit huaweimobileservices.com for more information on HMS.

