Dubai, UAE – From October 13 to 17, Huawei will take part in GITEX GLOBAL 2025, one of the world’s most prominent technology gatherings, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With the theme “All Intelligence,” Huawei, as a Platinum Sponsor of GITEX GLOBAL 2025, will introduce its newest advancements in AI-driven networks, storage, cybersecurity, cloud technologies and more, underscoring company's continued commitment to advancing intelligent infrastructure and its position as a preferred partner in digital transformation. Throughout the event, Huawei will connect with customers, partners, policymakers, and technology leaders to exchange ideas and explore partnerships for accelerating intelligent transformation across the Middle East and Central Asia.

Covering an area of 1,200 square meters, the Huawei booth features five key themes: Accelerate Industrial Intelligence, Partner Park, Huawei Cloud, Intelligent Data Center, and Intelligent Campus. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with interactive demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies, explore real-world use cases, and gain insights into best practices shaping the future of industry intelligence.

Phillip Gan, President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, stated that "AI and digital technologies are advancing at unprecedented speed, reshaping industries and redefining possibilities. Our goal is to make this powerful technology accessible and actionable for every industry. At GITEX, we moved beyond theory to showcase the practical future of AI, providing the reliable infrastructure that allows businesses to deploy AI with confidence and innovate at scale. By working closely with customers and partners, we are turning these capabilities into practical solutions that drive industry-wide progress, strengthen ecosystems in the Middle East and Central Asia.

Empowering Industries: Showcasing Innovations and Forging Strategic Partnerships

Featuring over 80 solutions and 40 interactive demos, Huawei is showcasing innovations such as the Xinghe AI Network, next-generation optical solutions, AI Data Lake storage, and AI-native cloud platforms, all designed to provide the indispensable foundation for scalable AI. These technologies are applied in scenario-based solutions across sectors including Public Utilities, Government Services, Finance, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Electric Power, and Education, empowering smart cities, optimising financial data centers, enabling AI-powered grid inspections, and automating industrial operations.

Allen Tang, President of ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Department at Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, highlighted that "To accelerate national digital transformation, we will unveil its GovTech1.0 framework, a strategic blueprint designed to fast-track government modernization. Huawei will provide top-level solution design and specific offerings tailored for government agencies which is built on four foundational pillars: Application Intelligentization, Data Harmonization, Platform Standardization, and Network Broadbandization."

A core tenet of Huawei’s strategy is collaboration. At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the company is reaffirming its commitment to building a win-win partner system by launching over 20 new industry solutions and 30 SME-focused products, alongside the introduction of a dedicated Partner Park and new Accelerated Growth Partner policies to empower distributors and solution partners. Huawei is also hosting over 100 expert-led sessions, spanning five main speeches, 18 industry forums, and 23 open talks, designed to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration in key areas such as cybersecurity, digital power, and AI-driven innovation.

As the Lead Sponsor of GITEX Cyber Valley, hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, Huawei will present its vision for securing the intelligent era. Sean Yang, Global Cyber Security & Privacy Officer, will deliver a keynote speech on “Strengthening Data and AI Infrastructure Security and Safeguarding All Intelligence” at the GITEX Cyber Stage on October 14. The session will also spotlight Huawei’s advanced security portfolio powered by AI, including the Xinghe Intelligent SASE Solutions, designed to protect enterprises in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Sean Yang, Huawei's Global Cyber Security and Privacy Officer, commented: “As AI becomes deeply embedded across industries, the risks and threats surrounding it are evolving just as rapidly. At Huawei, we are focused on helping organizations strengthen the security of their AI and data infrastructures through robust governance, advanced technical safeguards, and industry best practices. We aim to build systems that are secure, trustworthy, and resilient, enabling digital growth with confidence. Huawei is dedicated to working with global ecosystem partners to build a trusted, inclusive, and intelligent future.”

Advancing AI Across Connectivity, Cloud, and Education

In the Carrier market, Huawei continues to work with global carriers to advance intelligent connectivity. By end-2024, 5G users worldwide surpassed 2.1 billion, with both public and private networks driving productivity and efficiency across industries. The company is also deploying 5.5G networks to enable new experience-based services such as livestreaming, gaming, and business travel. At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Huawei will host the B2B Digital Transformation Forum, focusing on fostering collaborative growth with carriers in the AI era.

In the cloud domain, Huawei offers AI compute service where Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) supports all major open-source foundation models. This showcases the company's transition from Cloud-native to AI-native with AI innovation and extensive industry intelligence practices. Visitors can explore Huawei Cloud’s AI full-stack solutions, including the model development platform – ModelArts, enterprise-grade intelligent agent platform – Versatile, next-generation databases and data analytics service – GaussDB, TaurusDB, Data Warehouse Service and MapReduce Service, and DataArts Studio – a one-stop platform for data governance and analytics services.

Smart Education will be another focus for Huawei at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, highlighted by the Smart Education Forum on October 14. The forum will explore AI’s role in transforming education, featuring Huawei’s new blueprint for Intelligent Education on accelerating the digital journey of education. In collaboration with UNESCO, Huawei aims to promote inclusive, equitable, and intelligent education powered by innovation and global partnerships.

GITEX GLOBAL 2025 will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 to 17. Huawei welcomes all attendees to visit its booth in Hall 22 to explore the latest innovations and engage with its team of experts.

