The introductory session to the programme will kick-start on 23 June 2022 at Crowne Plaza Riyadh

Riyadh, KSA: Huawei, a global technology provider, is organising a training programme for mobile application developers in Riyadh. This initiative is part of Huawei’s ongoing efforts to educate on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and enhance mobile app development skills amongst developers in the region. Participants will receive a certificate of attendance, and upon completion of the full training programme in the following weeks, will be eligible for Huawei Developer certification. The introductory session will be launched on 23 June 2022 at Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention.

The training programme provides developers with access to the best instructors and the latest hands-on material to create successful app experiences and businesses. Students, professionals, experienced, and fresh developers can benefit from the training programme to learn new skills or enhance their current knowledge. Attendees will explore techniques to integrate HMS open capabilities and most frequently used HMS Kits, including but not limited to Account, Map, Location, ML, Analytics and IAP Kits. Participants will learn to integrate HMS capabilities into existing Android applications or create new innovative and unique applications using Huawei tools. Attendees will also learn how to be actively involved with the Huawei Developer Community, through the Huawei Developer Groups and Huawei Student Ambassador programmes.

After the initial in-person session, candidates should attend the additional virtual sessions over the subsequent five weeks to complete the full training programme and exam, to receive their digital certificates.

Huawei’s goal is to equip developers with regionally relevant resources and tools to design innovative and unique capabilities. Through similar initiatives, Huawei aims to empower youth and foster entrepreneurship worldwide. Participants will get the chance to participate in a draw to win rewards such as wearables and smart devices during the first session.

Register today to attend the training, become a Registered Huawei Developer, and gain insightful information on Huawei technologies and mobile application development https://bit.ly/3GYk9kg.

About Huawei Mobile Services (HMS)

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) is a part of Huawei Consumer Business Group which aims to provide a complete, all-scenario mobile ecosystem to Huawei device users. HMS users can enjoy official services such as HUAWEI AppGallery, Mobile Cloud, Themes, Video, Petal Search, Petal Maps and more which comes along with EMUI. HMS covers users in over 170 countries and regions, serving as an ultimate and premium smart living experience to benefit every user. As the era of fully connected world has arrived, HMS continues evolving to provide optimised mobile experience and fulfill the commitment to bring the world closer.

Visit huaweimobileservices.com for more information on HMS.

