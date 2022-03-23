Huawei Middle East Partner Performance Awards recognized excellence in different domains

Middle East: More than 1,000 leaders from across the Middle East’s ICT ecosystem have come together to recognize progress in the region and to chart future priorities for shared success at the Huawei Middle East Virtual Partner Forum 2022. In attendance were many of the region’s most prominent ICT distributors, channel partners, carrier partners, as well as Huawei’s global partners including industry ISV partners and various cloud and digital power partners.

During the event, Huawei unveiled its latest partner policies for this year in addition to introducing a set of new programs and promotions for Middle East partners. Huawei executives also laid out the company's strategy for business expansion in the commercial segment and the company’s capabilities for fast delivery of equipment. By the end of 2021, more than 2,000 partners were registered & working with Huawei to serve the enterprise market alone.

David Shi, President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group in the Middle East, gave the welcome address reiterating Huawei partners' critical role in driving the region's digital transformation agenda. "The past two years have been challenging but despite the obstacles, our teams have worked hard to create tangible value for our customers and partners. We believe that our long-term success is truly dependent on our partners’ success. We are committed to delivering solutions based on our customers' unique requirements and ensuring supply continuity to help them with rapid infrastructure deployments. Our partner policy is also being continuously optimized, and we are investing in enhancing our partners’ capabilities through cultivating talent ecosystems and developing more joint solutions together."

Other speakers during the forum included Alaa Elshimy, Managing Director & SVP of Enterprise Business Group at Huawei Middle East, who spoke about the company’s R&D investment focus and how the company’s innovation agenda is truly focused on customer and partner needs. Elshimy highlighted the immense opportunities for partners and Huawei customers in the digital economy, and how organizations can leverage the latest digital solutions to elevate their business and improve their own customers’ experiences.

Liu Gui, VP of Marketing and Solutions at Enterprise Business Group, said that digital infrastructure is the foundation of the intelligent world. He highlighted Huawei’s priority to create new industry-based solutions to best address customer’s challenges, ensure these solutions are readily available to our partners and customers for quick deployment, and enable partners to achieve their goals through building new platforms like our executive briefing center and joint innovation lab.

Mahmoud Abbas, VP of Commercial & Distribution, Enterprise Business Group at Huawei Middle East, further apprised forum attendees on Huawei's partner policy, promotions, and related programs. These initiatives collectively offer Huawei’s Middle East partners long-term incentives and support. The forum saw 10 organizations recognized as winners of the Huawei Middle East Partner Performance Awards 2021—an annual celebration highlighting the exemplary performance of partners across Huawei’s partner ecosystem.

Congratulating the winners, Elshimy added: "Despite a challenging year as a result of the lingering effects of the pandemic, our Middle East partners exhibited extraordinary resilience and resourcefulness to grow their business and introduce innovative solutions to the market. We are grateful for their contribution to our shared success in the past year, and we look forward to creating new value together in 2022."