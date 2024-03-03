Barcelona, Spain: At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, Huawei highlighted its commitment to technology innovation as well as global sustainable development. The Huawei Product and Solution Launch 2024, led by Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei Data Storage Product Line, launched three innovative solutions to help enterprises capitalize on opportunities in the AI era. On the sidelines, Huawei also hosted the Green Development Summit under the theme "Thrive with Green ICT", where leading industry stakeholders gathered to discuss the role of digital technology in promoting a sustainable and inclusive digital world.

At the Huawei Product and Solution Launch 2024, Dr. Peter Zhou showcased three innovative solutions - the AI data lake solution, the all-scenario data protection solution, and the DCS full-stack data center solution, aimed at helping carriers across the globe build leading data infrastructure. These groundbreaking offerings are set to address challenges surrounding data infrastructure construction in the AI era, such as high requirements for data mobility and the retention time of annotated AI data and model data.

Commenting on the product launch, Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei Data Storage Product Line, said: “AI is prompting a data awakening, which is accelerating the data assetization process. Huawei Data Storage will remain committed to providing storage solutions for all scenarios to help carriers build leading data infrastructure in the AI era.”

At the Green Development Summit, Jeffrey Zhou, was joined by Bilel Jamoussi, Deputy Director of ITU's Telecommunication Standardization Bureau (TSB) and Chief of TSB's Study Groups Department, Susanne Pedersen, Director of IUCN's Science & Data Center, Dr. Miao Fengchun, Chief of UNESCO'S Unit for Technology and AI in Education, Friedrich Huebler, Head of the UNESCO-UNEVOC International Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, and Soledad Patiño, Coordinator of the UNESCO Global Skills Academy, spotlighting numerous initiatives undertaken by the organizations to champion sustainable development and digital inclusion.

Jeffrey Zhou, President of ICT Marketing at Huawei, said: “Digital technology has become a key enabler for global sustainable development. Huawei will continually work on technological innovation alongside global partners to enhance digital inclusion, promote thriving digital talent ecosystems, and help enable an inclusive and sustainable digital world.”

Furthermore, Huawei shared updates on its work with global partners to develop innovative applications supported by digital technology, in line with its TECH4ALL initiative launched at MWC Barcelona 2019. At the summit, six European universities and colleges received the Huawei ICT Academy plaque and will work with Huawei to facilitate digital talent cultivation in Europe.

MWC Barcelona 2024 is held from February 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. For more information, see https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2024.

