UAE: By confirming its largest-ever presence at GITEX Global this year, Huawei reaffirms its commitment to the sustainable development of the UAE, including strengthening the country's ICT ecosystem. As the Diamond Sponsor of the event, Huawei's participation in the region's biggest tech event comes amid increased investment in UAE's digital economy, cybersecurity, and advanced technologies. This further underlines the company’s efforts to bring technological advances to even more industries and create new value by helping governments and enterprises go digital while operating more intelligently and achieving sustainability.

Huawei executives, led by UAE CEO, Jiawei Liu, met with His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) ahead of this year's event. The 42nd edition of GITEX Global from October 10-14 will gather technology leaders from across the world to discuss, debate, showcase new products, and identify future opportunities.

“As one of the world’s leading technology events, GITEX GLOBAL 2022 will unlock new value and create digitalisation opportunities for every industry across the region. We are pleased that Huawei has confirmed its largest ever presence at GITEX Global and that Huawei is committed to supporting the growth of the region’s digital economy,” His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), said.

Jiawei Liu, CEO of Huawei UAE said: "GITEX Global serves as a key platform for Huawei to converse with industry stakeholders about the latest trends in the industry and discuss ways in which we can meet the needs of a fully connected, intelligent world. This year's show comes at a critical time as new technologies, particularly 5G, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence are accelerating digital transformation across all industries in the region.”

“As a global technology company, we look forward to showcasing our end-to-end solutions and advanced technologies at GITEX Global 2022 to help our partners and customers unlock the true and vast potential for digital transformation. Additionally, as more and more businesses realize their green ambitions, we also look forward to sharing updates on technologies that can cut the carbon footprint of an increasingly energy-hungry world and solutions that will be able to revolutionize nature conservation and address climate change," he added.

At the event, Huawei will focus on 5G, cloud, AI, digital power, cybersecurity, and industry applications. Huawei is working with its partners to apply ICT technologies to digitalize various sectors such as government, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, finance, and more, while providing scenario-specific solutions to help enterprises grow their businesses and governments achieve their strategic national digital transformation goals.

