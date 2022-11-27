Cairo: Huawei, the world pioneer in information and communication technology solutions, is participating in the 26th edition of Cairo ICT 2022, held from 27-30 November. Huawei's participation for the 17th year in a row as the Technology Partner for the exhibition affirms the company's leadership and commitment to achieving digital transformation and sustainable economy in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

Under the tagline "In Egypt for a Digital Future", Huawei showcases its newest end-to-end products, solutions and advanced ICT technologies focusing on cloud, AI, digital power designed to meet the needs of various industry scenarios and sectors such as healthcare, oil and gas, transportation, finance, and education hence helping its customers and partners go digital while operating more intelligently and achieving sustainability.

Reiterating the company’s thought leadership, Huawei will also participate in several panel discussions during the event week discussing many topics including, IOT, accelerating digital transformation, and cybersecurity. The company will also conclude a number of MOUs and agreements with various institutions to support their digital transformation.

Mr. Jim Liu, CEO of Huawei Egypt, said: “At Cairo ICT 2022, we will demonstrate to our customers and partners how our capabilities can inspire change in various domains and ease their digital transformation journeys, for further innovation and business growth. Our tagline, “In Egypt for a Digital Future” reflects our commitment to create greater value and drive sustainable development for the ICT ecosystem in Egypt.”

Liu added: “We will also participate in Connecta exhibition, to be held on the sidelines of Cairo ICT 2021 exhibition, where we will announce the winners of Huawei Developer Competition (HDC), which aims to encourage developers and university students in Egypt and Northern Africa to create innovative applications using Huawei key technologies & cloud services.”

As a global ICT company, Huawei will continue enabling the digital transformation of industries in Egypt, developing skills and creating employment opportunities and supporting both public and private sector customers and SMEs through innovation, to achieve Egypt’s inclusive and sustainable economic growth, in line with Egypt’s vision 2030.

