rom March 4th to 7th, LEAP 2024 technology exhibition was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. HMS for Car, Huawei’s global automobile intelligent solution, stole the show at the Huawei exhibition area, receiving unanimous praise and admiration from the exhibition visitors.

The HMS for Car consists of four boxes for technology solutions, including AI Box, Map Box, App Box, and Net Box. It builds a more intelligent and networked system for automobiles designed to revolutionize the in-car experience and enable customers to travel more comfortably.

The AI Box supports smart voice interaction to control the usage of the car functions, leveraging Huawei's extensive device experience, for seamless device-cloud interaction in real-time, and personalized voice customization by vehicle manufacturers. Users can control their entire car ecosystem with ease, from the simple commands opening the window, to turning on the music, or the seat massage. Celia, the intelligent voice assistant, supports more than 10 languages, personalized settings, and continuous dialogue.

The App Box features HUAWEI AppGallery in the car system, offering a dynamic ecosystem for car applications, available on AppGallery platform, an open ecosystem that fosters simple and efficient app integration with strict compliance with regulations and user data protection and security.

The Map Box provides intelligent navigation with features like lane-level guidance, charging points reminders, Traffic light count-down timing to keep ahead of traffic, for a more comfortable vehicle experience when driving.

The Net Box provides seamless, intelligent connectivity across borders with faster network speed and an automatic and smooth network switching in weak signal areas between different carriers.

Adhering to openness and cooperation to build a vehicle-mounted service ecosystem

With the development of the Internet of Vehicles era, the diversity of automotive Internet applications has attracted much attention. Huawei HMS for Car adheres to an open and a win-win attitude and works with global ecosystem partners to build a smart vehicle ecosystem.

HMS for Car actively cooperates with excellent ecosystem partners around the world to improve solution capabilities.

Additionaly, at the LEAP 2024 exhibition, Huawei signed an MOU with najm, one of the biggest insurance service providers in Saudi Arabia, to provide digital solutions and expand the reach of najm services and optimize the user experiences. This collaboration opens the possibility to integrate local digital information with Petal Maps, to provide more efficient digital services for users. This will include integrating relevant data, including street names, administrative divisions, GPS tracks, road data, and panoramic 360-degree street view photos wherever available.

Huawei HMS for Car is an open eco-system, that provides agile integration solutions, to support the developers in integrating HMS for Car system and shape the future of connected and intelligent mobility.