Dubai, UAE: Huawei, the global tech giant, launched the third edition of the Huawei Global App Innovation Contest (Apps UP) 2022 in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) to help developers bring their smart apps and experiences across Huawei devices to more consumers, globally. The annual contest encourages emerging and established mobile app developers to create innovative digital experiences that contribute to an intelligent world.

STEPPI, a health and wellbeing app that rewards users for being active, won the ‘Honourable Mention’ category in the 2021 edition of the competition. The application was integrated seamlessly on AppGallery with the support of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) experts. Through this collaboration, the app exponentially increased its brand awareness and gained access to new audiences. STEPPI also integrated the HMS Core Health Kit allowing the app to incentivise active living for its users. Every step was added to the users’ “STEPS WALLET”, enabling them to save on dining, shopping and entertainment. Users can also use STEPPI through their Huawei wearables or other smartwatches.

Joe Franklin, Co-Founder, STEPPI, said, “At STEPPI, we believe that the Huawei Global App Innovation Contest (Apps UP) is a leading contest with rewards that goes beyond monetary success. The recognition, guidance, and support from Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem experts enabled us to reach new audiences in line with our vision to create a more active world. We encourage developers to experience a once-in-a-lifetime journey with Apps UP.”

Following Apps UP 2021, STEPPI registered over 65,000 downloads within a period of 12 months. Interested mobile app developers can learn more about STEPPI’s success journey here.

The 2022 edition of the competition is held under the theme ‘Together we Innovate’ and features a cash prize pool of US$230,000 for developers in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Besides the cash prizes, participants will unveil several benefits such as development tools, workshops, support and mentorship from experts that will solidify their app development journey. In addition to getting a Huawei stamp of approval for creating a breakthrough app, developers also increase the visibility of their apps amongst a wider audience. Innovators can submit their entries until 18:00 UTC+8, on 9th October 2022.

Contestants can enter multiple categories and submit more than one app, individually or as part of a team of three members. To register and learn more about the Huawei Global App Innovation Contest (Apps UP), please email appsup.mea@huawei.com or visit the official Apps UP 2022 MEA website.