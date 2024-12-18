Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – His Excellency President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, joined virtually by His Royal Highness, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz; Minister of Energy, inaugurated three renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan, to be operated by ACWA Power.

On this occasion, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz praised the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan. This relationship has fostered close collaboration across many sectors, particularly in the field of energy, benefitting both countries.

His Royal Highness also commended the economic cooperation between the two countries, particularly regarding Saudi Vision 2030 and Uzbekistan Strategy 2030. In his comments, he referenced both countries’ shared goals of economic development, diversification, renewable energy, and sustainable development—all reflecting a joint commitment to a prosperous future.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman highlighted the significant growth of Saudi Arabia’s investment in Uzbekistan's electricity sector in light of the country’s ongoing energy transition.

The clean energy projects include the Bash and Dzhankeldy Wind Power Plants with a total capacity of 1000 MW and a transmission line (Grid connection with clean power), the Samarkand 1 and 2 solar projects for 1,000 MW Solar and 1,000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), and the Tashkent BESS Project consisting of a 500 MWh Battery Energy Storage System.

During his remarks on the groundbreaking ceremony and the preceding meeting, Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of the Saudi-Uzbek Business Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors at ACWA Power, underscored the important nature of the progress made in the Company’s partnership with the Uzbekistan government across multiple spheres in its capacity as a key strategic investor in the country’s rapidly evolving clean energy sector.

Abunayyan added, “Today’s groundbreaking highlights the multitude of large-scale foreign direct investments and commendable efforts by Uzbekistan to strengthen the potential of the country's energy system and capacity. It also paves the way for the commencement of ACWA Power projects that are expected to yield widespread benefits for Uzbekistan’s key regions and communities. “

Since the partnership began, four major projects worth approximately $3bn have been successfully implemented, with an ongoing portfolio of projects valued at $15bn.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 13 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 90 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 353.77 billion (USD 94.3 billion) and the capacity to generate 65.6 GW of power and manage 8.1 million m3/day of desalinated water per day. This energy and water are delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long-term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and public-private partnership models. Learn more: www.acwapower.com

