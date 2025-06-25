DUBAI, UAE – HPE (NYSE: HPE) and Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader by market share in data resilience, today announced that the two companies are furthering their long-term, strategic relationship with a new collaboration to offer customers comprehensive data backup and resilience solutions. Veeam Data Platform will integrate with HPE Morpheus VM Essentials Software to give customers a simplified and unified way to protect modern applications and data.

“Data is an organization’s most valuable asset – and often its most vulnerable,” said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president of hybrid cloud and CTO of HPE. “With our deep partnership and integration, HPE and Veeam are delivering unified virtualization and data protection that is future-ready, giving customers the resiliency and agility to evolve their hybrid IT strategy."

"Organizations face a perfect storm of IT complexity and cyber threats. Data resilience can no longer be an afterthought," said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. "Our enhanced partnership ensures organizations can deploy enterprise-grade virtualization solutions from HPE with Veeam backup, recovery, security and intelligence for maximum data resilience that keeps businesses running."

The powerful combination of Veeam Data Platform, HPE Morpheus Software and HPE Zerto Software—backed by increased joint go-to-market investment—enables customer data protection success.

Veeam to deliver image-based backup for HPE Morpheus VM Essentials Software: Veeam will deliver their industry-leading VM data resilience capabilities to VM Essentials with full fidelity Veeam Data Platform image-based backup support in the near term. Whether running HPE Private Cloud solutions or standalone servers with Veeam and VM Essentials, customers can take advantage of seamless, unified multi-hypervisor protection and VM mobility, as well as up to 90 percent reduction in VM license costs.

Comprehensive protection for containerized and cloud-native workloads: In addition to deep Veeam Data Platform integration with VM Essentials and HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software, Veeam Kasten provides leading backup and recovery for containerized and cloud-native workloads. Together, these solutions enable organizations to manage and protect bare metal, virtualized, and containerized workloads.

HPE and Veeam introduce global framework for modern data resilience

HPE and Veeam also announced “Data Resilience by Design”, a new joint framework that empowers enterprise customers to adopt a holistic, proactive approach to data security and availability. The framework includes HPE cybersecurity and cyber resilience transformation and readiness services. These services provide organizations with a comprehensive roadmap and strategies to assess, strengthen, and future-proof their data resilience posture. By leveraging this framework, enterprises can effectively address the growing security threats and challenges in today's landscape, ensuring robust data protection and resilience across their private and hybrid cloud environments.

With this deeper strategic partnership, HPE and Veeam are empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their private cloud environments while ensuring their most critical asset – data – is secure, resilient, and available. Together, the two companies are equipping enterprises with the tools and confidence to thrive in an era of heightened cyber threats and IT complexity.

About HPE

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it.​ Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it.

Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data portability, data security, and data intelligence. ​With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 67% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ​Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.