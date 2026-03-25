Today, at HP Imagine 2026, HP introduced new AI-driven features and expanded insights for the Workforce Experience Platform (WXP). These updates give IT teams a clearer understanding of how devices are performing across their organization and faster, more automated ways to resolve issues before they disrupt work.

With digital environments growing more complex, from heavier AI-powered applications to rising system and resource demands, IT teams are under pressure to stay ahead of potential new technical issues that can quietly impact performance and experience. Shifting memory availability across the industry is one example of this broader trend, making it increasingly important for organizations to have clear, data-driven insight into where additional resources can deliver the greatest impact.

The latest WXP enhancements, which are available for Pro and Elite customers, help organizations navigate these challenges by surfacing early warning signs, pinpointing what’s driving strain on devices, and automating the actions that keep systems healthy. This includes helping teams identify where memory pressure is building and providing evidence-based guidance on how targeted investments, such as upgrades or configuration changes, can improve performance, while also addressing the wider set of system, app, network, and lifecycle issues that shape day-to-day employee experience.

Enhanced AI Remediation: From Detection to Resolution—Automatically

As hybrid and distributed work environments grow more complex, WXP helps organizations resolve incidents with fewer manual steps. Using the latest advancements in proactive remediation, WXP now pairs every alert with AI-generated, prioritized remediation paths, guiding or automating the steps to faster resolution and with less manual effort.

Contextual signals and historical outcomes improve accuracy, and along with the recently released Workflow Builder, enable organizations to automate everyday tasks based on alerts, events, or schedules. This powerful combination lets IT teams codify repeatable responses, from reclaiming unused resources (e.g., memory clean-up tasks) to enforcing configuration baselines, so fixes happen consistently and on time.

By linking workflow orchestration with AI-driven remediation, WXP helps IT teams resolve recurring incidents once—and prevent them from happening again. Over time, this approach shifts IT operations away from reactive support toward more proactive, resilient workflows that previously required multiple tools and significant human intervention.

New Custom Data Reports: Deeper Telemetry for Smarter Optimization and Refresh Planning

Custom Data Reports allow customers the flexibility to define custom telemetry data views from across a range of device and application signals, so organizations can pinpoint what’s truly driving slowdowns and instability. Customers define the data that matters to them, rather than relying solely on predefined dashboards.

With the ability to tailor device health telemetry reporting, IT can pinpoint the root cause of issues — whether it’s maxed out memory, an OS fault or an outdated app — and uncover trends across the fleet that point to optimization opportunities. This can extend device life and help IT make smarter lifecycle decisions based on near real-time fleet data, not assumptions. An insights-led device refresh approach helps organizations improve employee experience, reduce unnecessary spend and get more value from their existing technology investments.

Carbon Footprint Report: Advancing Sustainability Through Deeper Device and Power Insights

WXP continues to expand its analytics and sustainability reporting with the introduction of a new Carbon Footprint Report, which provides organizations with deeper visibility into device usage, power consumption and estimated carbon emissions.

These insights help IT leaders make more informed decisions, balancing performance, cost, and environmental impact within a single platform, rather than treating them as separate priorities.

Pulse Notifications for Microsoft Teams: Meeting Employees Where They Work

As the role of IT continues to evolve in organizations, technology teams are increasingly working alongside HR and business leaders to shape the workforce experience, not just support infrastructure. Clear, timely communication plays a critical role in employee engagement, productivity, and trust, particularly in distributed work environments.

With Pulse Notifications for Microsoft Teams, IT and HR teams can collaborate to deliver relevant updates directly within the tools employees already use every day. Notifications can prompt users to take light touch corrective actions, such as removing unused or noncompliant software, to reclaim resources and support better overall performance, including memory health.

By meeting employees where work happens, organizations can improve engagement and more effectively gather sentiment indicators while reducing disruption and digital noise.

Wolf Protect and Trace API: Extensible Find/Lock/Erase Through the WXP Ecosystem

HP has also extended the WXP API to include Protect and Trace with Wolf Connect, which empowers IT to locate, lock, and erase PCs virtually anywhere in the world, even if they’re turned off. The API can be easily leveraged to support additional use cases and operational options that reduce costs and help partners to create value-added services that improve customer satisfaction.

By enabling these controls inside existing workflows, teams can respond faster without switching consoles, reduce manual steps and handoffs, and maintain more consistent security operations at scale. The result is simpler, more efficient incident response and asset management that meets teams where they work—without adding new dashboards or complexity. See HP Protect and Trace with Wolf Connect data sheet for complete details.