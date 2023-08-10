Catch all the action behind-the-scenes as Etihad Airways’ team played the iconic Mission: Impossible theme song while on a jaw-dropping skydive

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national airline, revealed a video showcasing behind-the-scenes of its electrifying stunt in celebration of its collaboration with Paramount Pictures. The stunt, watched by millions on the airline’s social media channels, was released to celebrate the worldwide launch of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

In the adrenaline-fueled video, Etihad Airways performed a stunt that had never been done before. Etihad put together a skydiving orchestra, who could play the instantly recognisable Mission: Impossible theme song while falling 13,000 feet at 120 mph through the air.

How the mission was completed

To pull it off, Etihad Airways, together with their advertising agency Impact BBDO, had to do the impossible - to find talented musicians who are also skilled skydivers.

The stunt took weeks of preparation. Each skydiver was given their part of music to practise and learn by heart, which they needed to be able to play perfectly despite the wild environment while skydiving.

In addition, custom rigging was made for each instrument to ensure the skydivers could safely play and pull their parachute when the time came. A professional skydiving cinematographer jumped with them each time to capture it all, including group shots where each instrument affected the rate at which they fell. Throughout the process, safety was always the number one priority.

The hours of practice and preparation paid off. Etihad was able to create an impossible orchestra of their own and highlight to the world that Etihad is an airline that pushes boundaries and makes it their mission to deliver incredible experiences and hospitality to its guests.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and is now available to watch in cinemas across the globe.

Key parts of the movie were filmed at Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Midfield Terminal, with one of the most thrilling and technically complex action scenes taking place on the building’s 315-metre roof.

Throughout August, guests flying in Etihad’s First and Business cabins will be treated to a cinema style Movie Snacks menu and indulge in themed mocktails such as Mission Accomplished, Undercover Sipper, Secret Agent and Thyme’s Up.

Guests travelling on Etihad will be able to enjoy a dedicated Mission: Impossible channel on E-BOX, its inflight entertainment service. The channel will feature six of the Mission: Impossible movies as well as exciting behind-the-scenes content of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The behind-the-scenes Etihad Airways Mission: Impossible stunt video is available to view here: https://youtu.be/_tJeuuwkj04

