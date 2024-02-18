Manama, Bahrain - House of Uniforms, the Kingdom's premier provider of high-quality uniforms and workwear solutions, proudly announced the grand opening of its newest showroom in Tala Plaza. The unveiling took place on Sunday, February 18th, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey.

The opening ceremony was attended by esteemed media representatives, industry professionals, and distinguished guests. The event showcased House of Uniforms' longstanding commitment to excellence in craftsmanship and service across a wide range of industries in the Kingdom, including healthcare, hospitality, education and industrial, amongst others.

Yacoob Yusuf Akbar, General Manager of House of Uniforms, delivered a warm welcome speech, emphasizing the company's dedication to providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of businesses and professionals in various sectors. The ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting, followed by an exclusive tour of the new showroom, where guests had the opportunity to explore the diverse array of uniform offerings.

The tour was followed by a presentation of House of Uniforms’ latest uniform collections, showcasing a variety of the company’s innovative designs and their commitment to quality. Media representatives then had the opportunity to engage in a Q&A session, gaining insights into House of Uniforms' vision for the future and its strategic initiatives. As the event wrapped up, guests enjoyed a light networking opportunity on the premises of the new showroom.

Yacoob Yusuf Akbar expressed his excitement towards this new chapter saying, "We are very thrilled to unveil our new showroom here in Tala Plaza. Being a heritage company with nearly four decades of operation, we have a strongly rooted commitment to providing only the best uniforms to our customers throughout the Kingdom. We are constantly working on ways of innovating and expanding our offerings, whether they be for individuals or business, and this new showroom is a testament to that promise.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the esteemed guests for joining us on this very important day in the House of Uniforms’ journey. We look forward to providing both our existing and new clientele with the highest levels of service and quality that we have come to be known for.”, he added