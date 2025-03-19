Hotpack Global Commissions 2.2 MW Rooftop Solar Project at National Industries Park Facility

Dubai, UAE: Hotpack Global, the UAE-based leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has successfully completed the installation of a 2.2 MW rooftop solar power system at its cutting-edge manufacturing facility in National Industries Park (NIP), Dubai. This milestone marks one of the largest solar energy installations in the NIP area, reinforcing Hotpack’s commitment to environmental sustainability and renewable energy adoption.

The solar installation is projected to generate approximately 3.52 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy annually, significantly reducing Hotpack’s dependence on conventional power sources. Additionally, the initiative is expected to cut 2,992 metric tons of CO₂ emissions each year, equivalent to planting over 142,476 trees annually.

By harnessing solar energy, Hotpack Global continues to drive its sustainability agenda, aligning with the UAE’s clean energy transition goals and reinforcing its position as an industry leader in eco-friendly packaging manufacturing.

Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, CEO & Managing Director of Hotpack Global, stated, "We are proud of our team’s dedication and the strides we have made in integrating sustainable practices into our operations. Sustainability is not just a responsibility but a core business strategy for Hotpack. The completion of this solar project is a monumental step towards our vision of becoming a carbon-neutral packaging company. By leveraging renewable energy, we are reducing our environmental footprint while ensuring long-term operational efficiency and cost savings."

“This initiative is in line with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 goals, and we take pride in contributing to the nation’s clean energy transition. It reinforces our commitment to sustainability and renewable energy while aligning with the UAE’s broader environmental vision for a greener future,” he added.

Mr. Zainudeen PB, Chief Operating Officer of Hotpack Global, commented, "As a market leader in food packaging solutions, we continuously strive to integrate sustainability into our production processes. This solar project enhances our energy independence, ensuring that we operate with greater efficiency and lower emissions. Our investment in renewable energy is a testament to Hotpack’s commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible manufacturing."

Mr. Anvar PB, Chief Technology Officer of Hotpack Global, added, "The adoption of solar energy at our National Industries Park facility is a major technological milestone. It showcases our ability to blend cutting-edge innovation with sustainability. This project is just the beginning—we will continue to explore and invest in advanced energy-efficient solutions to further minimise our carbon footprint and drive the future of green manufacturing."

Hotpack Global’s commitment to sustainability extends far beyond this solar project, as the company consistently integrates eco-conscious initiatives into its operations. As a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, Hotpack has actively invested in innovative technologies and responsible manufacturing processes to reduce its environmental impact.

In addition, Hotpack has implemented a circular supply chain by incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials into its production, ensuring that plastic waste is repurposed into new packaging solutions. The company has also introduced H-rPET (Hotpack modified recycled PET) technology, which blends recycled PET with advanced polymers to create lightweight, durable, and fully recyclable packaging.

Furthermore, Hotpack’s Eco Loop recycling initiative, launched in collaboration with RECAPP by Veolia, has expanded its waste collection and recycling efforts across its facilities and partner locations. These initiatives, among many others, align with the UAE’s sustainability goals and Net Zero 2050 strategy, reinforcing Hotpack’s role in driving a greener future for the packaging industry.

The company remains committed to integrating innovative, eco-friendly technologies into its operations, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With ongoing efforts to enhance energy efficiency, Hotpack will continue to explore and invest in renewable energy and environmentally responsible practices to drive a more sustainable future.

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 17 countries which include GCC countries, India, the UK, the USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain, and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one-stop shop that offers a complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Packaging Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company, Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 50 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also, http://www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region’s largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services, and continuous brand communication.

Hotpack Global Commissions 2.2 MW Rooftop Solar Project at National Industries Park Facility

Dubai, UAE – March xx, 2025: Hotpack Global, the UAE-based leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has successfully completed the installation of a 2.2 MW rooftop solar power system at its cutting-edge manufacturing facility in National Industries Park (NIP), Dubai. This milestone marks one of the largest solar energy installations in the NIP area, reinforcing Hotpack’s commitment to environmental sustainability and renewable energy adoption.

The solar installation is projected to generate approximately 3.52 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy annually, significantly reducing Hotpack’s dependence on conventional power sources. Additionally, the initiative is expected to cut 2,992 metric tons of CO₂ emissions each year, equivalent to planting over 142,476 trees annually.

By harnessing solar energy, Hotpack Global continues to drive its sustainability agenda, aligning with the UAE’s clean energy transition goals and reinforcing its position as an industry leader in eco-friendly packaging manufacturing.