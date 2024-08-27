Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IHG Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce the appointment of Indah Megayani as Spa & Wellness Director of Jala Spa & Wellness at Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa. With over 20 years of experience in renowned spas across the Maldives, Bali, Vietnam, and Oman, Indah brings a deep understanding of wellness traditions and a mindful approach to this mountaintop sanctuary.

Indah has been instrumental in every aspect of Jala Spa & Wellness’ creation – from its contemporary design and bespoke therapies to signature products and the hand-selection of a team of wellness gurus and therapists. This serene sanctuary reflects her calm and intuitive nature, providing guests a space to find balance and harmony amidst the breathtaking beauty of Jabal Akhdar.

A certified practitioner in Sound Healing, Crystal Healing, Yoga, and Meditation, Indah's dedication to guest satisfaction and commitment to creating a nurturing environment have earned her a reputation for excellence in the wellness industry.

“Jala Spa & Wellness is a place to reconnect with yourself,” says Indah Megayani. "We have created a space where ancient wisdom and modern luxury intertwine, offering a truly immersive wellness experience unlike any other. From the unique hydrotherapy of our Vichy Shower Rooms to the serene ambiance of our indoor vitality pool, every detail has been carefully curated to create an unforgettable journey of rejuvenation."

Under Indah's leadership, Jala Spa & Wellness is set to become a leading wellness destination. Her passion for curating exceptional spa journeys that reflect the essence of each destination will ensure that every guest's experience is truly unforgettable.

The launch of Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa marks a significant milestone as IHG's first Hotel Indigo resort in the region. The 173-room retreat invites explorers to experience a breathtaking mountain escape where curated wellness and neighbourhood-inspired unforgettable experiences come to life through passionate storytelling. Each elegantly appointed room, suite, and chalet offers majestic views, creating a serene sanctuary where sustainability is thoughtfully integrated into every aspect.

For reservations: stay.indigojabalakhdar@ihg.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

For more information, please contact:

Vishnu Ravindran

Mojo PR

M +971 52 145 4262

E hotelindigoJA@mojo-me.com

ABOUT HOTEL INDIGO

Just as no places are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are alike. Each Hotel Indigo draws inspiration from the local neighbourhood, culture and popular trends in food, drink and design to create a warm and vibrant atmosphere. Our hotels provide a gateway to discovering and explore some of the world’s most inspiring cities and neighbourhoods.

For more information, visit www.hotelindigo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

HOTEL INDIGO JABAL AKHDAR RESORT AND SPA

Perched 2,000 meters above sea level on Oman's majestic "Green Mountain," Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa is a one-of-a-kind lifestyle boutique hotel where ancient traditions blend with contemporary comfort. The hotel is nestled amidst the stunning landscape of rugged cliffs, terraced orchards and historic villages, including the UNESCO World Heritage site of the Falaj Al Khatmain irrigation system.

Inspired by the calm and serene local neighbourhood, the hotel's design reflects the natural beauty of Jabal Akhdar. Earthy tones mirror the hues of the mountainside, while intricate patterns and textures draw inspiration from traditional Omani crafts.

Reimagine life at this haven of wellness and adventure, offering 173 beautifully designed rooms, suites and chalets, each offering majestic views. Curious explorers are invited to discover a world of stories through curated experiences, from exploring ancient villages and hiking through scenic wadis to indulging in rejuvenating treatments at the Jala Spa & Wellness. For memorable dining, Vue Rooftop & Lounge offers a bucket-list experience with panoramic views and delectable cuisine.

Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa is more than just a hotel, it's an invitation to immerse yourself in the neighbourhood, offering an approachable and warm atmosphere where every stay is an unforgettable journey.

