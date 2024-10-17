Luxury boutique art hotel, Hotel Indigo, to feature three artists at the summit

Abu Dhabi - Revolving around the theme of Shaping a Sustainable Tomorrow, the second edition of the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit - chaired by H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade for the UAE - is taking place at ADNEC Center Abu Dhabi on 17 and 18 October.

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, renowned for both its sustainable initiatives and creative gatherings, is participating as an event sponsor and art exhibition partner.

The highly anticipated event serves as a collaborative platform for regional private and public sector entities, to develop and adopt green and sustainable practices that address the unique challenges faced by different countries in the Middle East.

The event intends to contribute significantly to the global fight against climate change, showcasing ideas and solutions that promote social wellbeing and environmental stewardship, making an annual impact on the world we share.

Sara Serpilli, Art Manager at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, shares: “As an art-driven hotel and creative community, we believe in the power of creativity and change.

By showcasing the work of three incredible artists, we hope to spark conversations around sustainability, art, and environmental responsibility, aligning with the vision of the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit to shape a greener tomorrow.”

Art as a vehicle for environmental action

Creative projects and institutions worldwide are seeing a rise in eco-awareness, driven by the powerful emotional impact of art and creative expression.

At the event, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown ignites greater awareness and inspiration through the work of three exceptional artists: Qatar-based Nada Elkharashi, Dubai-based Raisa Mariam Rajan, and Dubai-based Ecuadorian Ana Liz Cordero.

Nada Elkharashi, an interdisciplinary research designer, is known for creating thought-provoking experiences and realities. At the event, she presents Found. Candle Holder - crafted from rocks found in the Qatari desert.

Embracing the raw and imperfect beauty of nature, the rocks are left largely untouched, with natural cavities repurposed to gently nestle candles into.

Each Found. Candle Holder is unique, etched with the coordinates of its origin.

Raisa Mariam Rajan, a multi-talented artist, architect, entrepreneur, Guinness World Record holder, and sustainability advocate in the UAE, is a pioneering figure in the region’s sustainability art sphere.

With her sustainable artworks displayed at COP28, UNESCO Heritage Sites in Italy and Spain, the Cannes Art Biennale during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and the Qatar International Art Festival - Raisa brings intricate woven artwork to the event.

Transporting viewers to the heart of natural wonders (and disasters), each tactile strand of jute rope is meticulously chosen to mirror natural design.

Raisa’s jute-on-canvas series features three principal pieces:

Cherished In The Lap (an ode to the Al Wathba Fossil Dunes protected area in Abu Dhabi), Antelope Canyon (inspired by the sandstone canyons in Arizona), and Engulfing Flames (a heart-wrenching visual reflection of wildfires).

Ana Liz Cordero, an Ecuadorian artist based in Dubai since 2019, is deeply influenced by her heritage and the natural world. Her artistic practice draws from Incan traditions, and her childhood experiences in Ecuador's Azuay and Cañar provinces.

Combining elements from the UAE's desert, sea, and mountains, her abstract pieces explore the unity of nature, humanity, and spirituality. Inspired by artists like Michelangelo and Henry Moore, Ana’s “organic abstraction” emphasizes the preservation of nature through layered textures and monochromatic tones.

Ana is presenting pieces from her Reefocus series - where art meets coral reefs.

Bursting with vibrant hues, her acrylic-on-recycled-fabrics pieces tell the story of coral’s key role in building marine reefs, which go on to serve whole ecosystems.

Guests can explore these at the event’s art exhibition on 17 & 18 October.

