Cairo: Horizon Egypt Developments announced the signing of a land allocation agreement with the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) for the development of Royal Saeed Towers, a landmark mixed-use hospitality project spanning approximately 28 feddans, with total investments exceeding EGP 42 billion. This major investment aligns with the company’s vision to develop pioneering, world-class projects that reinforce New Cairo’s position as an attractive regional destination for luxury hospitality and premium mixed-use services. It also supports the Egyptian government’s strategy to expand high-quality hospitality offerings across the country, supporting the national plan to attract 30 million tourists by 2030.

The agreement was signed at NUCA’s headquarters by H.E. Sheikh Dr. Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Horizon Egypt Developments, and Eng. Ahmed Ali Mohamed Hassan, NUCA’s Deputy Chairman of the Authority for Real Estate and Commercial Affairs, in the presence of senior leaders from both NUCA and Horizon Egypt. This step comes in implementation of the directives of H.E. Eng. Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, and Chairman of NUCA, to support high-return investment partnerships, create an enabling development environment, maximize state resources, and enhance the efficiency of asset utilization under an integrated economic and development vision that strengthens the competitiveness of Egypt’s new urban cities.

H.E. Sheikh Dr. Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi stated that this project reflects Horizon Egypt’s commitment to high-value investment that transcends traditional construction to build fully integrated, modern communities. He emphasized that investing in New Cairo presents a genuine value addition, given the city’s strong economic fundamentals, advanced urban planning, and vast growth opportunities in the tourism, hospitality, and premium services sectors. He added that Horizon Egypt’s vision focuses on developing enduring, legacy-driven projects that set a new benchmark aligned with regional and international standards of urban development.

Eng. Ahmed Ali Mohamed Hassan, NUCA’s Deputy Chairman of the Authority for Real Estate and Commercial Affairs, affirmed that the project embodies the state’s approach to maximizing returns from investment lands and achieving real added value for the national economy. He noted that it represents an exemplary model of effective development partnerships with Arab investors and strengthens New Cairo’s position as a prime destination for tourism, hospitality, and high-end services, contributing to job creation and sustainable urban development.

Royal Saeed Towers comprises two towers rising up to 150 meters (30+ floors), forming an iconic architectural landmark that adds a distinctive visual presence to the city’s skyline. The towers are surrounded by an exclusive collection of royal standalone villas that combine contemporary design with complete privacy. The project offers a wide range of serviced residential units of thoughtfully planned sizes ranging from one to three bedrooms, in addition to distinguished “Royal Units” featuring unique layouts crafted to deliver an exceptional living experience with Horizon Egypt’s signature touch.

The Royal Units boast luxurious architectural elements, most notably double-height ceilings that create an unparalleled sense of openness and fluidity, along with elegantly curated interiors and refined finishes that blend global standards with artistic details reflecting the project’s identity. These signature units feature exceptional design attributes such as panoramic glass facades, generous transition spaces, and premium materials that give each unit its own distinct character of contemporary luxury.

The project also includes a world-class hotel that introduces a new dimension to the hospitality sector in East Cairo, offering premium services for residents and visitors and delivering a fully integrated luxury living and hospitality experience.

Royal Saeed Towers is designed to create an environment that feels like a luxury resort set within a lush green oasis, where urban design blends seamlessly with open spaces and exceptional amenities to offer residents lasting comfort and privacy. Beyond providing upscale serviced living, the project embraces a holistic vision that delivers a refined, fully integrated lifestyle through comprehensive hospitality services and a premium commercial zone featuring a curated selection of high-end retail and international dining concepts within an exceptional architectural setting. This harmony offers a uniquely elevated living and leisure experience, positioning Royal Saeed Towers as an urban resort that delivers an unmatched standard of luxury in New Cairo.

Strategically located between New Cairo, Mostakbal City, and the New Administrative Capital, near major roads including the Suez Road, Ain Sokhna Road, South 90th Street Axis, and the Middle Ring Road, the project represents a pivotal step in reinforcing Horizon Egypt’s leadership role in supporting the Egyptian economy. It is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, stimulate substantial investment in local industries and construction materials, support the tourism and hospitality sectors, and enhance New Cairo’s competitiveness as a global multi-use urban destination. Horizon Egypt affirms that Royal Saeed Towers embodies its vision of building projects with long-term economic and human value while elevating urban development standards in Egypt in line with the goals of Egypt Vision 2030.