Jeddah – ALTAWKILAT International Car Agencies Company, the official and authorized agent of Hongqi cars in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is preparing to celebrate with its customers the reception of the new school year 2023, which will begin on Sunday August 28th, 2022, and as usual, ALTAWKILAT agencies are keen to welcome the school year with a group of Great offers and deals on all models of Hongqi cars.

Hongqi provided the largest financing solutions for this year on its 2023 models, where you can own the H5 sedan with a monthly installment of 999 Riyals and the HS5 with a monthly installment of 1399 Riyals. Along with Continuous offers to pay 50% of the value of the car and 50% after two years. These offers are also linked to a package of privileges that include a 7-year warranty in addition to roadside assistance and a free maintenance program for the first 7 maintenances.

On this occasion, Mr. Fathi Allam, general manager of the "Hongqi" brand in ALTAWKILAT International Car Agencies Company, confirmed that the "back to school season" is launched by Hongqi Saudi Arabia to celebrate this occasion, which occupies great importance in the Saudi society. He said: “We are keen to participate with the Saudi community in this occasion to encourage the ownership of the unique and luxurious Hongqi cars with exclusive offers and easy monthly payments”, Allam added: “During the campaign, we will present our best offers that allow everyone to be part of our family. There is no doubt that we will work to provide more services that suit the needs of our customers in Saudi Arabia to help them own one of the unique and luxurious Hongqi cars.”

-Ends-

About FAW Group Corporation

FAW Group Corporation ("First Automobile Works") is one of China’s state-owned automotive manufacturing companies with its head office in Changchun, Jilin, China. FAW’s range of products includes automobiles, buses, light, medium and heavy-duty trucks, and auto parts. FAW Group Corporation became China's first automobile manufacturer when it unveiled the nation's first home-made passenger car, the Hongqi in 1958.

FAW Group Corporation kept evolving until becoming one of the "Big Four" Chinese automakers. In 2014, the company ranked third in terms of output, producing 2.7 million vehicles for local and world market.

Hongqi is a division of FAW Group Corporation, the giant Chinese auto manufacturer that was founded in 1953. Hongqi, the future of luxury vehicles, not only in China, but around the world, earned admiration and praise on a very wide scale due to superior specifications, attractive designs and high-quality vehicles. Hongqi vehicles are considered an icon that reflects tremendous development of the Chinese automotive industry globally.

About ALTAWKILAT Premium

Universal Premium Motors Agencies is one of the largest Automotive companies with over 70 years of experience in serving customers in Saudi Arabia. It is part of Tawad Holding that has business interest in Automotive Retailing, Car Rental and leasing, Consumer Finance, Real Estate, Power Generation, Heavy Duty construction equipment and Auto Ancillaries.

Reflection Media PR

Latifa Al-Rasheed

latifa@reflectionmedia.sa

Marketing and Public Relations - Universal Premium Motors Agencies

Omar Al-Nahdi

oalnahdi@uma.com.sa