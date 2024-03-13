Honey Deylami, Executive Partner at Dubai Sotheby's International Realty marks yet another milestone with a remarkable year of achievements, setting new benchmarks in Dubai's ultra-high-end real estate market. With a record-breaking performance, Honey Deylami has been announced as the top performer for the year 2023.

She has been an integral part of the Dubai Sotheby's International Realty’s brand since its inception. For the past few years, she has held the title of top performer, having consistently proven her expertise in Dubai’s luxury real estate arena and delivering exceptional value.

In 2023, Honey secured several landmark transactions, including the record-breaking sale of a 4-floor shell and core penthouse in AVA Palm Jumeirah for AED 220 million, making it one of the most expensive penthouse ever sold on the Palm Jumeirah. This accomplishment adds to Deylami's track record of directing record-breaking deals throughout her career.

Honey's performance in 2023 speaks volumes, with her sales exceeding AED 1.5 billion in the past year and with a successful sales track over 19 years, her impact on Dubai’s luxury real estate market is undeniable. Honey has also received the coveted title of top broker of 2023 for Omniyat as well.

Specializing in high-value real estate such as penthouses and mansions, Honey focuses her expertise on super prime areas such as Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Bay Island, Bulgari Residences and Dubai Hills, catering to HNWI’s and UHNWI’s.

Honey Deylami is a force of nature, having outsold all brokers in some of Dubai's most premium developments, including One Palm, where she secured the majority of resales. Furthermore, she has been instrumental in the successful sales of high-profile projects such as Atlantis the Royal, Four Seasons Private Residences, AVA at Palm Jumeirah, ORLA, ORLA Infinity and One&Only One Za'abeel.

In addition to handling local transactions, Honey oversees international portfolios for her clients, assuming the role of a trusted investment advisor and property consultant for prominent individuals globally. Beyond her local portfolio, she represents extraordinary trophy properties across the UK and Europe, boasting a combined value of around 1 billion GBP. These properties encompass prestigious assets in central London and a stunning state-of-the-art mansion located in Cote d'Azur, South of France, with a listing price of 270 million euros. Honey' success journey for 2024 looks very bright, with an impressive portfolio that showcases some of the most exclusive properties in Dubai, with a combined value of over 3 billion. Her exceptional performance has also secured her the title of “Head of Middle Desk” for the New York based Field Team at Sotheby's International Realty.

Reflecting upon her exceptional performance, Honey remarked, "I am truly honored to be recognized for my performance, this achievement underscores the trust and confidence that my clients have placed in me, and I am deeply grateful for their support. Looking at the rea ahead,the demand for luxury properties in Dubai hasn’t slowed down, and with limited stock available, the market is yet to realise its full potential. As a real estate professional, my ultimate goal is to not only meet but exceed the expectations of my clients. It’s a privilege to be part of Dubai Sotheby's International Realty and to be once again recognized as their top performer."

Commenting on the exceptional success, CEO & Chairman George Azar stated:

"Honey's outstanding sales showcase the calibre of talent we have at Dubai Sotheby's International Realty, and we are grateful to have her as a driving force and leading partner. Her exceptional performance not only strengthens our position as a market leader but also serves as an inspiration to our entire team. We’ve broken multiple records in 2023, and our performance reflects our brand's commitment to offering the finest luxury properties on the market while providing an incomparable service."

As Dubai Sotheby's International Realty reflects on the remarkable achievements of 2023, it reaffirms its position as the premier destination for luxury real estate in the UAE. With Honey Deylami leading the way, the future promises even greater success breaking into the prime market.