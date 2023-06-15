Dubai – Homes 4 Life Real Estate has been recognized yet again as the best brokerage with EMAAR as they Ranked 13 at the EMAAR Q1 Broker Awards 2023. Competing amongst 1,200 plus brokerages in Dubai, this achievement is surely a remarkable milestone for the company. Adding to the other accreditations received this year, the agency has also completed more than AED 100 million in sales this quarter.

EMAAR Properties is the largest real estate platform in the UAE, and is known for its portfolio of the most iconic developments in Dubai. Their esteemed award ceremonies recognize the top agencies in Dubai, and celebrate their achievements with the company.

Nitin Giyanani, a Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, was proudly able to receive the prestigious award along with part of his team. “Selling EMAAR is different from any other home in Dubai, because with EMAAR, we do not just sell apartments and villas, we sell a lifestyle,” Giyanani explained. “EMAAR is undoubtedly renowned as the benchmark of Dubai Real Estate.”

The EMAAR Q1 Broker Awards 2023 ranking reaffirms Homes 4 Life Real Estate's position as one of the top real estate agencies in Dubai. The company's commitment to professionalism, integrity, and customer satisfaction has set them apart in the competitive real estate landscape.

The agency has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance in Dubai’s real estate industry, for both investors and homebuyers, and the team is elated to celebrate their success with this accolade. For more information about Homes 4 Life Real Estate, please visit www.homes4life.ae.

About Homes 4 Life Real Estate:

Homes 4 Life Real Estate is a leading real estate brokerage based in Dubai, UAE. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and unparalleled market expertise, Homes 4 Life offers a wide range of real estate services to investors and homebuyers. The company prides itself on its commitment to excellence, transparency, and integrity, providing clients with tailored solutions and exceptional experiences.

Media Contact:

Name: Mohsin Ayub

Title: Marketing Manager

Email: mohsin@homes4life.ae